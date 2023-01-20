100 Mile RCMP seeks three new officers

Detachment should receive a new sergeant within the next few weeks

100 Mile House RCMP is looking for three new officers.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Smith, 100 Mile’s detachment commander, said the detachment is in need of a new sergeant to replace Sgt. Brad McKinnon, who was promoted and transferred to Williams Lake, and two new constables to return to their regular roster of 15 officers.

Although it’s likely a new sergeant will be announced shortly, he said he’s not sure when they will get the other two.

“The RCMP is very short throughout the country so there’s not a lot of members available to transfer in or graduating,” he said.

Smith said the detachment filed fewer cases in 2022, although that could be a reflection of the RCMP operating with fewer resources. Of those cases, there was an increase in calls related to mental health, driving complaints and property crimes.

Smith said he’s in the process of determining the department’s priorities for 2023 and will reach out to various community groups for consultation. He welcomes public input. Anyone with questions or comments can reach him at the 100 Mile House detachment at 250-395-2456.

“Reviewing the files from the previous years it looks like our focus will most likely be on crime reduction for property crimes and traffic to reduce impaired driving,” Smith said. “Reconciliation work will continue so we can build a relationship between us and the First Nations communities.”

Despite being short-staffed last year, Smith said he was impressed with the detachment’s high level of community engagement and plans to build on that in the future.



