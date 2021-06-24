100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding stolen toy hauler

100 Mile RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding this RV stolen from Watch Lake. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen toy hauler from a rural property in Watch Lake.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the owner reports that he left the property, in the 6400-block of Pine Ridge Road in the late afternoon on Sunday, June 20, only to return Wednesday and find the toy hauler missing. It appears that the unknown thieves cut through a lock on the gate as well as a lock on the tripod upon which the RV rested.

A security camera system was in place, but the thieves also cut the power to that. The trailer is a 2013 Fuzion toy hauler, approximately 40 feet in length with a large push out and is worth about $100,000. There were some smaller recreational items within the trailer itself which have value – two kayaks and a white and blue inflatable paddleboard, among other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

