100 Mile RCMP seek leads in finding missing woman

Samantha Dempster was last seen Sept. 28

100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Samantha Amanda Dempster has not been seen for several days and the last confirmed contact with her was on Tuesday, Sept. 28. She was reported missing on Monday.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’ 1 tall and about 110 pounds. She has a slender build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said Dempster is originally from Chilliwack and has family there. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250) 395-2456.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

