Police are asking for the public's help in locating Samantha Dempster. (RCMP)

100 Mile RCMP seek leads in finding missing woman

Samantha Dempster was last seen Sept. 28

100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Samantha Amanda Dempster has not been seen for several days and the last confirmed contact with her was on Tuesday, Sept. 28. She was reported missing on Monday.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’ 1 tall and about 110 pounds. She has a slender build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said Dempster is originally from Chilliwack and has family there. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250) 395-2456.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
‘Flukey’ tire smashes into 70 Mile home
Next story
Sister of pregnant Alberta woman who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

Just Posted

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Samantha Dempster. (RCMP)
100 Mile RCMP seek leads in finding missing woman

It's important to secure garbage and other bear attractants at this time of year. (file photo)
Bear make the rounds in Clinton

Dan Dobson checks on one of his 12 beehives last week. With winter on the way Dobson said he’s currently feeding his bees as much as possible in preparation for their long sleep. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Interest in beekeeping on the rise

Brian and Veronica Jones were at home in 70 Mile House when a wheel flew off the highway, smashing their dining room and hurtling through the house. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
‘Flukey’ tire smashes into 70 Mile home