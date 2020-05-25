100 Mile RCMP seek help in stolen credit card case

Card was used at multiple locations in 100 Mile House

People are asked to contact Cst. Matt Young, if they know the individual in the photos. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the publics’ assistance in identifying an individual in relation to fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at multiple locations in 100 Mile House in early February 2020, according to Cst. Matt Young.

“Photos of the suspect were recently obtained via security cameras from different stores in the area. The suspect is described as a Caucasian female, 20-30 years of age, with long sandy blonde hair wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.”

People are asked to contact Young, if they know the individual in the photos at 250-395-2456 quoting police file number 2020-352, or call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report anonymously.

