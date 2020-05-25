100 Mile RCMP seek help in second stolen credit card case

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male and female associated with fraudulent use of a stolen credit card, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. It’s the second stolen credit card case on which the RCMP reached out on May 25.
On March 30, the male – described as a Caucasian male with a short brown beard and wearing a blue XArmour pullover – and a female – described as a Caucasian female with long sandy blonde hair, wearing glasses and a pullover with a zip up jacket – allegedly used the stolen card at several locations in 100 Mile House, according to RCMP.
The use amounted to over $1,000. They are associated with an older red Ford Windstar mini-van, according to RCMP
If people know the identity of either of these individuals, they are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2020-910 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report anonymously.
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.