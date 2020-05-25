100 Mile RCMP seek help in second stolen credit card case

The use amounted to over $1,000

If people know the identity of this individual, they are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male and female associated with fraudulent use of a stolen credit card, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. It’s the second stolen credit card case on which the RCMP reached out on May 25.

On March 30, the male – described as a Caucasian male with a short brown beard and wearing a blue XArmour pullover – and a female – described as a Caucasian female with long sandy blonde hair, wearing glasses and a pullover with a zip up jacket – allegedly used the stolen card at several locations in 100 Mile House, according to RCMP.

The use amounted to over $1,000. They are associated with an older red Ford Windstar mini-van, according to RCMP

If people know the identity of either of these individuals, they are asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2020-910 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report anonymously.

