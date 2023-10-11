100 Mile RCMP responded to fiery crash on Highway 97 Saturday morning

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 92 calls for service last week.

On October 4, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle taken from the 6000 block of Hyra Road. Sometime over the previous two days, a green 2002 Ford F350 truck was taken from the owner’s residence.

The vehicle has several aftermarket modifications including a suspension lift with larger tires, black fender flares, and checkered metal box. This vehicle is still outstanding.

On October 4, 2023, RCMP received a report of a theft of ATV from the 3500 block of Park Place in Lac La Hache.

The ATV was taken from the residence and is believed to have been driven away from this location. The ATV is a 2011 Arctic Cat which is red in color. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime after September 27th at the time of report.

On October 4, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle at the pullout at the junction of Highway 24 and Highway 97. The vehicle, a green 1998 Chevrolet dually truck was taken sometime overnight. On October 6th the vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area near 83 Mile by Clinton RCMP.

On October 5, 2023, RCMP received a report of a hit and run with a pedestrian near the 6000 block of Fallsway Road.

A child was travelling along Fallsway Road when a vehicle described as a white lifted Ford pickup hit the child causing him to be pushed off the road. The child received no injuries as a result but the vehicle did not stop. The incident occurred at 8:00 a.m. on the date of the report.

On October 6, RCMP received several reports of a possible impaired driver associated with a vehicle that was driving throughout the 100 Mile and Canim Hendrix Lake Road area. The vehicle had reportedly driven over residents’ lawns and almost made contact with houses in the North Birch Avenue surrounding area.

The vehicle was located by RCMP and stopped. The driver fled from the vehicle and was arrested after a short search. The 17-year-old male driver was arrested and found to be impaired by alcohol. The driver refused to provide a breath sample upon demand.

He was given a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was charged with Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, Fail to Stop for Police, and Drive Without Due Care and Attention.

On October 6, 2023, BC Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 97 near Yale Road. A vehicle was observed at a speed of 153 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was issued a violation ticket for Excessive Speed. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On October 7, 2023, RCMP were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Butler Road north of Lac La Hache involving two trucks, one pulling a travel trailer, the other a utility trailer with an ATV.

Witnesses observed two vehicles off the roadway that had started on fire. An off-duty RCMP member from Prince George and another motorist who came across the incident removed one injured party from one of the vehicles before the fire spread further. An off-duty nurse cared for this individual while awaiting EHS.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was able to free themselves. RCMP as well as Fire Departments from 100 Mile House, 108 Mile, and Lac La Hache attended. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames upon arrival. The highway was closed for a period of time while fire crews extinguished the fire and deemed the area safe.

Ammunition and propane tanks that had exploded added to the severity of the incident. Air Ambulance attended and transported one driver to Kamloops with undetermined injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver from the other vehicle was transported to 100 Mile House Hospital with undetermined injuries that were also believed to be non-life-threatening. A cat that was inside one of the vehicles is believed to have perished as a result of the collision.

Initial investigation suggests one vehicle was passing the other and made a lane change without adequate space, causing a side-swipe incident resulting in both vehicles going off the roadway. Alcohol involvement was ruled out. The incident remains under investigation.

On October 7, 2023, RCMP received a report of a dirt bike that was driving dangerously on the 4000 block of Kitwanga Drive. After investigation, the dirt bike was located at a nearby residence. The owner was served with a violation ticket for stunting and the dirt bike was impounded.

100 Mile House