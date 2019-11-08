100 Mile RCMP respond to a series of vehicle-related theft incidents

RCMP received approximately 12 complaints within an eight hour period on Nov. 8

On November 8, around 7:30 a.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment began receiving complaints in regards to theft from vehicles within the 100 Mile House area.

According to RCMP, they have responded to approximately 12 complaints within an eight hour period.

Most of the vehicles entered had been left unlocked by the owners and a number of small items were reported missing – flashlights, small amounts of change, in one case, a wallet with identification. The individual’s debit card was used twice early this morning in town.

In some cases, video and photographs were obtained from home security systems in use on some of the properties.

Police are still investigating these incidents. According to the report, RCMP may release still images of those videos moving forward to assist with the identification of the suspect(s).

100 Mile House RCMP would like to remind the public to secure your vehicle properly every time after use and to refrain from leaving valuables – especially identification or financial cards – in your vehicle.

Anyone with information on these or other investigations can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.