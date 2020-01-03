100 Mile RCMP request help in Lac la Hache theft

White 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor stolen from Hamilton Rd

100 Mile RCMP are asking for help in identifying a truck connected with theft in Lac la Hache.

On Dec. 26, between 10:38 and 10:50 p.m. a white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor connected to two 2014 Doepker flat-deck trailers was stolen from Hamilton Rd. adjacent to Hwy 97 in Lac la Hache according to Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

“Surveillance video obtained from a local business shows a white, late-model pickup truck with a snowmobile deck and light-bar on the cab pull up alongside the truck shortly before the truck was taken. Several vehicles can be seen driving past as the theft is occurring. Police are requesting the public’s help in determining the identity of the truck or the people involved.”

RELATED: Fight inside 100 Mile 7-11 left one male "barely conscious"

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Odgaard with the 100 Mile House RCMP. File #2019-4662.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

