100 Mile RCMP recover stolen phone

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 61 calls for service from Feb. 12 to 18, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are listed below:

Mischief/attempted theft

On Feb. 17 at 11:29 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of mischief/attempted theft from a business in the 400 block of Birch Ave in 100 Mile House. The complainant reports an unknown suspect wearing a toque, gloves, a blue jacket, black pants and brown boots and a scarf over their face broke into a cupboard at that business the day before at approximately 7:42 p.m. while they were open for business. Nothing was stolen from the cupboard, but a lock and the door had been damaged. There were no witnesses and the video cameras on scene were not able to identify the suspect given their face was covered. The investigation is concluded unless further information becomes available (case number 2020-495).

Intoxicated male

On Feb. 15 at 6:01 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported disturbance in the 900 block of Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House. Reports were of an argument between two persons resulting in a green and white truck leaving that location at a high rate of speed. RCMP officers attended and located the suspect vehicle four blocks away with the engine running and an intoxicated male slumped over in the driver’s seat. Further evidence was gathered by the initial investigating officer which resulted in a Breath Alcohol Screening Device (ASD) demand with a fail result. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver had his licence suspended for 90 days. While this was occurring, another officer attended the original location and found that no offence had occurred between the two parties. This investigation is concluded (case number 2020-475).

Stolen phone returned

On Feb. 12 at 8:12 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of theft which occurred the night before during the Wrangler game located at 175 Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported her cell phone had been stolen from her purse during the game from an unknown suspect with nothing else being taken from the purse. This event was reported by the complainant over social media that evening, but was not reported to police until the next morning. Members investigated and, working with the complainant, were able to isolate the phone’s “find my phone” GPS feature, leading them to a location along Cedar Avenue. Several different investigational avenues were explored, but eventually, the RCMP (in agreement with the complainant) was able to talk with tenants at that location and returned the intact phone to the complainant. RCMP remind citizens that when a theft or other event(s) occur, it is best to contact the police as soon as possible in order for police to be able to investigate thoroughly at the outset when required. This investigation is concluded (2020-444).

Anyone with information about these or other files can report that information to the 100 Mile House RCMP in person, by calling 250-395-2456 or by using Crime Stoppers.

