100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Smith. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile RCMP outline policing priorities at South Cariboo Joint Committee meeting

Staff-Sgt. Kevin Smith said majority of calls revolve around same offender

100 Mile RCMP’s new Staff-Sgt. Kevin Smith wants to bring everyone together to tackle crime in the community.

Smith, who started his job in December, told the South Cariboo Joint Committee Monday that most of the calls he receives still centre around the same core group of people that he dealt with when he served as a constable from 2008-2014.

However, he has noticed a lot of mental health concerns, drug issues and property crime, all of which required a concerted community approach.

This will be his focus in the coming year, along with the department’s priorities that include reconciliation through cultural awareness and training. This will involve spending time out with the Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake Band) as well as having people come in and do training at the detachment.

Smith would also like to see increased police and community relations including more school visits and foot patrols, as well as get the restorative justice program up and running again.

He said the police also intend to boost traffic enforcement, especially on Highway 97, after concerns from director Margo Wagner about big trucks running lights at the intersection of Canim-Hendrix and Highway 97.

Wagner said she recently saw a vehicle almost T-boned at the intersection.

“I can’t tell you how many times, the number of truck drivers that run the red light,” said Wagner, director of Area H (Forest Grove-Canim Lake).

Smith said police were aware of the situation and were at that intersection last Thursday to monitor traffic. He said he intends to work with Cariboo Highway patrol on road checks, impaired and intersection enforcement campaigns. The goal is not always to hand out tickets but to create awareness among drivers to slow down, he said.

However, he added the department still needs a sergeant and a corporal on the force, which currently has 11 members. With more members, they will be able to offer more training for those looking to specialize in fields such as major crime.


