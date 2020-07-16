100 Mile RCMP number shutdown until tomorrow

The public is asked to call 911 if they need to get in contact with the police

Due to internal communication errors, the 100 Mile House RCMP are currently having difficulties receiving calls on the detachment number.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said that if you need immediate assistance from local officers to instead use 911 to contact police and have an officer assist you. 100 Mile RCMP officers remain on duty during this time and are ready to assist the public as needed.

Nielsen said this communication blackout of both their landline and computers is expected to last until Friday morning. They will update the public at that time about their status.

