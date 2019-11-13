100 Mile RCMP make an arrest after nurse assaulted

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to approximately 98 calls for service during the past week (Nov. 6 to Nov. 12).

Some highlights are as follows:

Impaired driver

On Nov. 10., at 3:40 p.m. Central Cariboo Traffic Services in 100 Mile House stopped a vehicle which had been seen idling near the liquor store, contrary to the 100 Mile House District bylaw, to warn the driver about the bylaw along Highway 97 in 100 Mile House The driver smelled moderately of liquor and an ASD demand was read by the investigating officer.

Subsequently, the driver provided a reading which produced a “fail” on the device. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The investigation is concluded.

Vehicle passenger mistaken for a thief

On Nov. 10., around 9 a.m., the 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a male breaking into vehicles at the Save-On-Foods parking lot along Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported the male had been seen wandering around the parking lot and then approaching a newer Honda Civic – the male entered the vehicle and was seen rummaging through the centre console.

Police arrived on scene and located a woman loading groceries into her vehicle while her husband was sitting in the car. Her husband admitted that his actions could be seen as suspicious as he did wander the parking lot having a cigarette while waiting for his wife to finish shopping. The 100 Mile House RCMP appreciated the phone call from the concerned citizen and encourage people to call in suspicious activity for police to investigate in our communities.

Vehicle theft along Blackstock Road

On Nov. 8., the 100 Mile House RCMP received several reports of thefts from motor vehicles along the Blackstock Road subdivision and other areas in 100 Mile House (see page A2).

Nurse assaulted

On Nov. 6., around 11:20 p.m., the 100 Mile RCMP attended the 100 Mile Hospital for a reported assault. A female nurse in emergency had been assaulted by an attending citizen after the nurse told her she had to wait to speak with the physician, after the initial treatment. No injuries were sustained as a result of the assault. The female suspect was located and arrested by RCMP at her residence and is to appear in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in January.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these or other investigations can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or provide their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

