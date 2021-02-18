100 Mile RCMP looking for two suspects in truck theft

The 100 Mile RCMP are looking for two possibly Caucasian males in a grey 2000’s Ford F250 or F350 with no tailgate, a white front fender and a lift kit. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole a truck from West Fraser Mill.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the theft of the uninsured and unlicensed work vehicle was reported Wednesday, Feb. 17 just before noon. The truck, a green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, was taken from the mill’s works yard.

A surveillance video of the yard shows two men, possibly Caucasians, wearing safety vests entering the lot in a grey 2000 Ford F250 or F350 with no tailgate, a white front fender and a lift kit. Shortly after, one of the men, who had a heavy build, exited the Ford and entered the cab of the Silverado. The video then shows the Silverado driving away, followed by the Ford.

“100 Mile House RCMP have taken still shots of the surveillance video for release to the public, with the hope the suspect grey Ford truck as described will be recognized,” Nielsen said.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or the owner and/or location of the grey Ford truck or the stolen green Silverado, is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer. To remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-822-222-TIPS(8477) to report their information.”

