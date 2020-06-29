100 Mile RCMP located distraught/suicidal male

On June 26 at 9:31 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a distraught/suicidal male near Centennial Park in 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Family members had become concerned throughout the day after not being able to locate their family member.

Shortly before 9:30, the family had located the male but he immediately ran off into Centennial Park, so the family called RCMP. Local police, a Police Dog Service (PDS) Unit, local BC Ambulance Service and South Cariboo Search and Rescue responded to locate the 49-year-old male. About an hour after beginning the search, the male was located safe by police and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment. All family members are extremely thankful for all the assistance of all those involved. The investigation is concluded.

100 Mile House RCMP wish to remind the public that an emerging situation with someone in medical distress can be a scary time for all involved. The sooner that RCMP are involved in these types of incidents, the sooner specialized units such as Search and Rescue and PDS can be called to assist if the situation requires their services. Time can be of the essence when someone is at risk such as was the case in this circumstance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP Briefs