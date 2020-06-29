100 Mile RCMP located distraught/suicidal male

Male was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment

On June 26 at 9:31 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a distraught/suicidal male near Centennial Park in 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Family members had become concerned throughout the day after not being able to locate their family member.

Shortly before 9:30, the family had located the male but he immediately ran off into Centennial Park, so the family called RCMP. Local police, a Police Dog Service (PDS) Unit, local BC Ambulance Service and South Cariboo Search and Rescue responded to locate the 49-year-old male. About an hour after beginning the search, the male was located safe by police and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment. All family members are extremely thankful for all the assistance of all those involved. The investigation is concluded.

100 Mile House RCMP wish to remind the public that an emerging situation with someone in medical distress can be a scary time for all involved. The sooner that RCMP are involved in these types of incidents, the sooner specialized units such as Search and Rescue and PDS can be called to assist if the situation requires their services. Time can be of the essence when someone is at risk such as was the case in this circumstance.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP located distraught/suicidal male

Male was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment

Will you be doing something special to celebrate Canada Day with friends or family this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Provincial Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum, Bob… Continue reading

CFEC received $15,000 to serve clients during COVID-19

‘We’re very excited of course’

Four PSO students receive athlete awards

‘I did extra to show them that I deserved it’

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Most Read