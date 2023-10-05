100 Mile RCMP investigating fatal crash near Canim Lake

Pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 4

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle collision in Canim Lake that left one pedestrian dead.

RCMP responded to the incident along with the Canim Lake Fire Department and BC Ambulance just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The collision took place on Canim-Hendrix Road near Canim Lake Road South.

“Life-saving measures were attempted but the male, a 26-year-old resident of Canim Lake, was declared deceased,” Sgt. Brian Lamb said. “The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.”

Lamb said that a collision reconstructionist was brought out to complete a scene investigation. The road was closed for the duration of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this fatal accident is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

100 Mile House