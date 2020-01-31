Break and enter leads to stolen paraphernalia and $2,500 in damage

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 143 complaints and calls for service during the past week (Jan. 15 to 28).

Fuel theft on Industrial Road

On Jan 16. at 11:05 a.m. the 100 Mile RCMP responded to the 200 block of Industrial Road for a reported theft of fuel and theft from vehicles at a business in the area.

An unknown amount of fuel was siphoned from at least two logging trucks, according to the report.

A caucasian male, wearing a red hoodie over a grey camouflage jacket with black sweatpants spent over an hour taking the fuel as well as removing a set of headlights from one of the vehicles on scene.

The lights are described as square LED lamps which are normally placed on the front of a vehicle. A hunting knife was also taken from another vehicle on the scene.

A search of the area located footwear into the snow from where an employee of the site located a full 20-litre gas container covered in a black garbage bag with black tape. Footwear impressions, as well as cart tracks, could be followed from the work site into 100 House, passing by the GM dealership and going onto Birch Avenue.

Checks for video along that route were negative at the start of the investigation, which is ongoing. The case number is 2020-168.

Suspicious vehicle spotted

On Jan. 20 at 3:38 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP members were on patrol when they observed a vehicle similar to one observed in surveillance video related to fuel thefts in the local area over the past several weeks parked in the driveway of a property in the 7000 block of 93 Mile Loop Road near 100 Mile House.

The vehicle plates were checked by the investigator and the decal attached to the rear plate came back stolen out of the North Okanagan. The VIN number was also checked after noting the vehicle ignition was also damaged and while the vehicle was not reported stolen, it belonged to someone out of another jurisdiction.

This person was contacted and they advised to not know the whereabouts or location of the vehicle but did not report it stolen to police. Considering the circumstances and the vehicle being allegedly used to commit thefts in the area, the vehicle was seized by police and the plates were removed from the vehicle.

One of the property owners was informed while officers were on the scene. There was no evidence within the vehicle to link it to the reported thefts.

This investigation has been concluded. The case number is 2020-228.

Break and enters

On Jan. 23 around 12 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter including theft from an outbuilding in the Smith Road area within 108 Mile Ranch.

The complainant reported his shed had been entered by unknown suspect(s) and a number of quality DeWalt tools were taken. The theft had occurred over the previous two days. This investigation is ongoing.

The case number is 2020-253.

On January 26. at 1:20 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter in the 200 block of Fourth Street in 100 Mile House. The front door had been smashed and several cases containing vaping equipment and bongs were stolen. The damage is estimated to be approximately $2500. The business has a surveillance system which is being reviewed by police.

Other local businesses are being canvassed for video as well. The investigation is ongoing.

The case number is 2020-282.

Traffic enforcement leads to confiscation of cannabis

On Jan. 23. around 3 p.m., Cariboo Central Traffic Services was conducting traffic enforcement along Highway 97 near 100 Mile House when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed of 90 km/hr in the 50 km/hr zone.

The vehicle was safely pulled over and the officer noted a strong odour of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The cannabis was not in an approved container and was seized. The officer investigated the driver for impaired driving but found him not to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol. The driver was charged with excessive speeding.

The 100 Mile House RCMP remind the public that, while cannabis is legal to possess, if you are operating a motor vehicle (whether it is in motion or not) the cannabis in your possession must have been produced by a federal producer, must be still in the unopened packaging from the producer and the cannabis cannot be readily accessible to the driver and any passengers in the vehicle.

This investigation is concluded.