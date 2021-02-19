100 Mile RCMP investigates numerous break-ins this week

The Mile RCMP responded to 93 calls for service from Feb. 10 to 16. Some highlights curated by Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen are as follows.

Family Day break-in suspect abandons loot in snow

Early in the morning of Feb. 15 an unknown male suspect attempted to make off with items stolen from a shed on Blackstock Road.

At 5:00 a.m. the complainant from the 300 block of Blackstock Road reports he looked out a window and saw that his shed lock had been cut off. Upon further investigation through the fresh snow, he discovered a Caucasian man on a bike stolen from the residence.

The complainant described the unknown man as being dressed in black snow pants, a black jacket and red ball cap and a scruffy beard. The suspect initially decided to challenge the complainant, but instead fled on foot with a large hockey bag, going down a slope toward Bridge Creek.

The homeowner then watched the suspect struggle through the snow until he eventually dropped the hockey bag of stolen items and continued along the creek until he was out of sight. The hockey bag and several items near the bike were then retrieved by the complainant who returned home.

Police were not called until 7:50 a.m. later that morning as the caller had mistakingly believed no officers would be working on Family Day. Upon attendance of the scene, all stolen items that did not belong to the complainant were turned over to the police.

RCMP members followed the tracks through the snow and to a possible location along Cedar Avenue where the suspect’s path was lost, due to the time delay and freshly ploughed streets. Officers also back-tracked along the suspect’s route through the back yards of that area and located at least two more BnE’s into sheds.

Some of the stolen items from these incidents were returned to the owners right away. The investigation is ongoing.

Police wish to remind the public that there are no days where we are not available, we work every day – including holidays – and to please contact Police immediately once an event is occurring or has occurred.

Exeter Station Road BnE leads to a punctured fuel tank

On Feb. 13, 2021, at 4:40 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a break and enter in the 100 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House BC.

The complainant reported that overnight on Feb.11, staff had discovered things disturbed around the main buildings in the yard and when they looked on the company’s video surveillance, multiple items had been stolen and damaged by the suspects. During the incident, a fuel tank was punctured on a tractor.

Video surveillance is under review at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of car involved in a single-vehicle collision had no driver’s license

100 Mile House RCMP along with BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended to a reported single vehicle collision near Yale Road along Highway 97.

On Feb. 14, 2021, the vehicle, a Ram truck, appeared to have left the highway and went down an embankment, rolling several times prior to coming to rest. A single occupant was seen by witnesses, but this person alleged that another man had been driving the vehicle and fled the scene.

After an investigation assisted by 100 Mile Fire Rescue, it was determined that no other person had left the location nor the vehicle. Upon transport to the hospital, the man was spoken to again by Police and admitted he was the lone occupant and also had no driver’s licence.

The investigation has been concluded and enforcements options are still being considered.

Unknown suspects breaks into container residence to steal TV and turn off heaters

On February 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter into a container belonging to a business in the 600 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House BC.

The small container had been used as a residence but had been vacant for several months. The unknown suspect(s) entered through an unlocked window.

After entering, the suspect(s) turned off all the heaters causing the pipes in the container to freeze. A small TV and cable box were stolen. Very little else was disturbed.

There were no witnesses or video surveillance in the local area. The investigation is concluded pending further information being developed.

RCMP investigating a string of mailbox break-ins

There have been many reports throughout this past week of Canada Post Mail Boxes being broken into in multiple areas within the boundaries of the 100 Mile House RCMP.

Files were investigated from the Bridge Lake area to Lac La Hache. In some cases, such as the 108 Ranch mailboxes, almost 90 boxes were entered by the unknown suspect(s). In other cases, the select few larger parcel boxes were the only ones damaged, and in one extreme case, the entire 20 or so unit mailbox in the Lac La Hache area was removed and later located near Forest Grove.

Typically, there is no video surveillance nor many homes directly around these areas where boxes are placed. Forensic evidence is notoriously difficult to obtain off of these mailboxes just to the sheer number of persons having contact with them.

100 Mile House RCMP has been in contact and working with the local Canada Post outlet and also the Canada Post National Security Unit for the past week in order to put a plan in place to provide surveillance and supportive enforcement from their agency. Our efforts are ongoing.

If you observe anything unusual or strange persons or vehicles in your local area no matter what the hour, 100 Mile House RCMP wants to know. Please contact the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or to pass on your information.

Anyone with information on these or other events in the 100 Mile House RCMP area can contact the local detachment to speak with an officer or leave their information anonymously through a report to BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

100 Mile HouseRCMP