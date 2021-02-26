100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen. (Patrick Davies photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile RCMP investigate theft at airport hangar, 88 other incidents

Incident is one of 89 calls attended by police from Feb. 17 to 23.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 89 calls for service from Feb. 17 to 23.

Airport theft

Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a hangar at 100 Mile House Aiport. Officers were called to the airport just after noon on Feb. 17 after it was discovered that an unknown suspect had entered the hangar in the past two weeks by going through a rear window and taking some items. The investigation is ongoing.

Impaired driving

A man was arrested for impaired driving and his vehicle impounded for 30 days after a snowmobile fell out of the back of his truck near Forest Grove, narrowly missing the driver behind him. Police say a woman was driving behind a black truck on Canim-Hendrix Road at about 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 17 when a blue snowmobile slid off the truck bed onto the road. The driver of the truck kept going, but returned a few minutes later, at which time the complainant called police again. When officers arrived, they found the man had trouble standing and other signs of alcohol impairment. Two samples taken on an Approved Screening Device registered as a “fail,” resulting in his license being seized. He was transported to his residence for safety.

Stolen motorbike recovered

Police are investigating the theft of a youth motorbike from the 3700-block of Highway 97 near Lac La Hache. The bike is described as a 2005 black framed Yamaha 90 cc bike with #17 stickers and an off-ground kick start. There was also a “Fox” decal on the front fender. There are no suspects or witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Trailer thefts

100 Mile House RCMP was contacted on Feb. 21 at 06:35 a.m. regarding a report of mischief and theft in the 100-block of Horse Lake Road. The complainant said video surveillance alerted him to movement in the yard at around 3:50 a.m. An officer found two trailers had been entered, with a sub-woofer removed from one trailer and a CD deck taken from the other. There are no suspects or witnesses as the initial video only caught the shoulder of one person wearing a backpack. The investigation has been concluded pending further information being developed.

Family disturbance

A 36-year-old man was arrested for assault causing bodily harm following a family disturbance in the 4000-block of Donsleequa Road in 108 Mile Ranch.

Police were called to the home at 2:39 p.m. on Feb. 21 after a complainant reported a man had struck another family member in the face twice and may have grabbed a knife. Another witness used a small shovel to stop the man from the assault, and the suspect fled to a neighbour’s residence, breaking a window in the process.

The suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act due to the irrational and self-harm behaviour displayed and arrested for mischief due to the broken windows. The man was taken to hospital, where he was cleared by the physician for the continuing investigation. The next day, 100 Mile House RCMP spoke again to the family and, working with victim services and other support services, the family provided statements and the man was subsequently arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

Due to continuing mental health concerns and other factors, 100 Mile House RCMP continued to liaise with 100 Mile District General Hospital and were able to have the man re-evaluated by a physician, who supported further mental health evaluation under hospital care.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the RCMP does not typically release information on these types of events, which are extremely personal for those involved. However, in this case, and these times, they felt it was important to demonstrate how local RCMP use their local knowledge and work with local partners – including 100 Mile District General Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association, Crown Counsel, and Victim Services – to ensure the safety of all of those involved in an event. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these or other events in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area is asked to call 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

