100 Mile RCMP investigate assault at Lone Butte General Store

A man has been banned from the Lone Butte General Store following an assault on the store manager.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the man had entered the store on Highway 24 around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 without a mask as per public health orders. He was provided with a mask to wear but refused, at which point he was asked to leave. Once outside, the male grabbed a piece of lumber. Believing it would be used to damage the property, the store manager grabbed it back.

The man then struck the store manager in the face with a closed fist and kicked the glass front door, shattering it, before leaving the scene. The store manager, who suffered minor injuries from the assault, called police. At the request of the store manager, an agreement was reached with the man who, wearing a mask, came to the store with an RCMP officer to apologize and arranged to take care of the door damage.

No charges were laid. However, the man was served a violation offence ticket for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space and for abusive behaviour in an indoor public space totalling $460, Nielsen said. He was also banned from the store. The male cannot be identified as he was not formally charged with a Criminal Code offence.

Police investigate graffiti

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a case of graffiti found on the back of store buildings in the 300 block of Birch Avenue.

The large graffiti uses the word “Saiko” and spreads over a large portion of the building in black paint lettering. It is unknown who or what is being referred to by the word. Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said there appears to be many possible meanings after a brief online search was completed by the investigator.

The method of application is unique and not usual in most graffiti applications.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

