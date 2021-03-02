UPDATE: RCMP arrest suspect south of Williams Lake after chase through 100 Mile

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATE: Video footage posted to social media seems to show suspect being arrested by police between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake. The highway was closed but is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: 100 Mile RCMP shut down parts of Highway 97 Tuesday morning in pursuit of a speeding vehicle.

At least a half dozen RCMP vehicles had blocked off parts of the highway near the intersection with Horse Lake Road. Officers were seen carrying assault weaponry and watching the roads before driving off north towards Lac La Hache.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School was put on lockdown for 45 minutes, principal Geoff Butcher confirmed. While there was no danger to the students, he said the RCMP requested they go on lockdown to avoid students leaving on their lunch break and potentially getting caught up in what was happening on the highway.

“We err on the side of caution with these things and listen to the RCMP,” Butcher said, adding the school followed its standard drill procedures.

More to come.

