100 Mile RCMP helped return three year old boy home

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

100 Mile House RCMP attended to 83 calls for service during the week of June 10 to 16, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights of those calls are listed below:

Three-year-old boy found

On June 16 at 4:33 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were dispatched to the 500 block of Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House for a report of a found child. The complainant had observed a young boy, determined to be three years of age, walking alone near the movie theatre. All members attended. Several witnesses were on scene assisting with the boy, who was understandably upset. Officers quickly located a babysitter who had been looking after a family of children who had been playing hide and seek. The young boy had been inside the home and they were unaware he had decided to wander off. A parent came and collected the child and a safety plan was discussed with the babysitter and parent for future use in these situations. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-1848).

Contraband cigarettes

On June 13 at 11:03 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP completed a traffic stop with a vehicle along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near 100 Mile House BC due to inactive insurance on the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the officer noted a pack of “Rolled Gold” contraband cigarettes sitting on the dash of the vehicle, which are illegal to possess. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a contraband item. A search of the male driver located a set of brass knuckles, which are a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code, in a pant pocket. A further search of the vehicle incidental to arrest produced a small amount of methamphetamine and what is believed to be a cutting agent for other controlled substances. The driver and passenger were released from custody without process as a Summons will be sought for charge approval. A valid temporary plate had been observed after the traffic stop had been started, so both were allowed to continue with the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1821).

Driver makes a doughnut

On June 13 at 10:11 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was working in 100 Mile House near First Street when an officer observed a grey Chevrolet truck enter a parking lot and complete a “doughnut” right behind their unmarked patrol vehicle. RCMP followed the vehicle a short distance to observe any other driving behaviour and found the driver spinning his tires again at the intersection of Horse Lake Road and Highway 97. A traffic stop was initiated. The sober driver, a 42 year old Sheridan Lake resident, was served a Drive without Consideration motor vehicle act ticket and his truck was impounded for seven days under current “Stunting” legislation. This file is concluded (file number 2020-1820).

If you have any further information on these or other files which are currently being investigated by the 100 Mile House RCMP, please phone 250-395-2456 and ask to speak with an officer or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if you wish to provide information anonymously.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump suggests U.S. slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP helped return three year old boy home

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

PHOTOS: Reverse grad parade great fun for all

Smiles were bright as the sun peeking from behind the clouds

100 Mile RCMP arrested two men following collision

One male was found to possess a homemade firearm along with ammunition

WildSafeBC launches new bear awareness campaign this summer

This program is designed to educate people about the risks of leaving out unattended garbage

South Cariboo family struggles through cancer and adoption

Trials and tribulation are met with faith and a reliance on family in the Granger household

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read