100 Mile RCMP disabled vehicle, tackled suspect after threats

On May 9 at 6:55 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were notified from a residence in the Lone Butte area of a possible suicidal male making threats against 100 Mile House RCMP and the officers stationed in the area, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen The male, who is known to RCMP, was also in breach of his no-contact order with a female and had taken her blue Dodge Journey from her residence, says Nielsen.

“100 Mile House RCMP responded and attended to the last known location of the suspect and the vehicle, a blue Dodge Journey which was reported to be in the Sheridan Lake area. While travelling there, officers came across the vehicle turning off the Lone Butte Horse Lake Road onto Highway 24 in Lone Butte.

“Due to the level of threat against the female and RCMP, officers quickly engaged the vehicle and stopped the continued threat by disabling the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was damaged enough to stop its forward progress, so the suspect fled the vehicle and was pursued on foot by the officers involved in the collision(s). The suspect was safely arrested within 40 metres of the accident scene without incident after being tackled to the ground by the officers. He suffered a very minor injury, a small cut to his forehead, during the arrest.”

Highway 24 was closed for a brief period of time while officers completed the initial investigation. The suspect was taken to cells where he provided a breath sample, then was safely lodged in cells, according to Nielsen. The 42-year-old Caucasian male was expected to be held in custody for a bail hearing sometime later that same day.

Criminal charges of uttering threats, breach of conditions and others were being recommended to Crown Counsel for approval.

Anyone who witnessed this event can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and quote file number 2020-1382. A witness can also contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

The two officers involved suffered only minor injuries from the collision and remained on duty. 100 Mile House RCMP appreciates the cooperation of the public during the outset of the investigation and the brief highway closure. The investigation is ongoing.

