100 Mile RCMP conduct lockdown drill at PSO

100 Mile RCMP along with 100 Mile Fire and Rescue completed a pre-planned lock-down drill involving the staff and students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary school on March 1 around 10 a.m.

” This included the activation of a fire alarm during the drill. 100 Mile House RCMP members completed a practice exercise (without firearm presentation) during the lockdown as well as going along and meeting with some staff and students during and after the event to educate them on best practices,” according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Some parents who arrived to pick up their children from school during the exercise were asked to stay put or leave for the duration of the drill, according to Nielsen.

“100 Mile House RCMP-GRC appreciate their patience and understanding for the reasons behind holding such a drill. While these situations are uncomfortable to discuss or foreshadow, 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC will continue to work with PSO to further best practices regarding lockdown and other situations which concern the safety of students and staff at our area schools.”

