100 Mile RCMP conduct lockdown drill at PSO

RCMP will continue to work with PSO to further best practices

100 Mile RCMP along with 100 Mile Fire and Rescue completed a pre-planned lock-down drill involving the staff and students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary school on March 1 around 10 a.m.

” This included the activation of a fire alarm during the drill. 100 Mile House RCMP members completed a practice exercise (without firearm presentation) during the lockdown as well as going along and meeting with some staff and students during and after the event to educate them on best practices,” according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Some parents who arrived to pick up their children from school during the exercise were asked to stay put or leave for the duration of the drill, according to Nielsen.

“100 Mile House RCMP-GRC appreciate their patience and understanding for the reasons behind holding such a drill. While these situations are uncomfortable to discuss or foreshadow, 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC will continue to work with PSO to further best practices regarding lockdown and other situations which concern the safety of students and staff at our area schools.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
Next story
B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP conduct lockdown drill at PSO

RCMP will continue to work with PSO to further best practices

Emergency services attend incident on Hwy 97

Incident occurred just north of the 108

100 Mile House thespians get ready to hit their mark in upcoming shows

Four Short Threesomes to debut at Martin Exeter Hall on March 1

South Cariboo ranchers not too fussed about ALR changes

‘Most of the bill pertains to the Lower Mainland, not so much for the Cariboo’

How far do you think the 100 Mile House Wranglers will go this year?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Most Read