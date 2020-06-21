100 Mile RCMP arrested two men following collision

On June 19, at 2:28 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision near McMista Road along Highway 24 near 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. An anonymous complainant reports locating a damaged vehicle in the ditch with three occupants out of the vehicle acting suspicious and carrying backpacks which appeared loaded with items, with one having bolt cutters.

The name of one of the occupants was provided to police by the complainant. Officers attended and located two males associated with the vehicle some distance from the scene, one carrying a backpack loaded with items and bolt cutters. These two suspects were initially detained as part of the investigation but were then arrested after one admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. One male was found to possess a homemade firearm along with ammunition stuffed into a pouch along his belt and the other found to possess a controlled substance suspected to be methamphetamine within a pant pocket. One male refused any medical assistance, while the other male was taken to hospital, where he was quickly cleared by medical personnel and taken to cells for further processing.

The suspected driver, who is well known to police, was not located. A search of the vehicle and surrounding area did not indicate any evidence to believe a serious injury had occurred. The vehicle was seized for further investigation as it is suspected to be stolen out of another area and may contain stolen property. Our investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this event can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-1870 or contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS) to provide information anonymously.

