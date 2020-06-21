100 Mile RCMP arrested two men following collision

One male was found to possess a homemade firearm along with ammunition

On June 19, at 2:28 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision near McMista Road along Highway 24 near 100 Mile House, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. An anonymous complainant reports locating a damaged vehicle in the ditch with three occupants out of the vehicle acting suspicious and carrying backpacks which appeared loaded with items, with one having bolt cutters.

The name of one of the occupants was provided to police by the complainant. Officers attended and located two males associated with the vehicle some distance from the scene, one carrying a backpack loaded with items and bolt cutters. These two suspects were initially detained as part of the investigation but were then arrested after one admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. One male was found to possess a homemade firearm along with ammunition stuffed into a pouch along his belt and the other found to possess a controlled substance suspected to be methamphetamine within a pant pocket. One male refused any medical assistance, while the other male was taken to hospital, where he was quickly cleared by medical personnel and taken to cells for further processing.

The suspected driver, who is well known to police, was not located. A search of the vehicle and surrounding area did not indicate any evidence to believe a serious injury had occurred. The vehicle was seized for further investigation as it is suspected to be stolen out of another area and may contain stolen property. Our investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this event can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-1870 or contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS) to provide information anonymously.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER
Next story
100 Mile RCMP helped return three year old boy home

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP helped return three year old boy home

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

100 Mile RCMP arrested two men following collision

One male was found to possess a homemade firearm along with ammunition

WildSafeBC launches new bear awareness campaign this summer

This program is designed to educate people about the risks of leaving out unattended garbage

South Cariboo family struggles through cancer and adoption

Trials and tribulation are met with faith and a reliance on family in the Granger household

PSO grad Kayleigh Jacobson loves working as care aide at Fischer Place

‘I love it, it’s very rewarding’

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Most Read