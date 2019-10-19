100 Mile raised RCMP officer recognized for action and response to Elephant Hill wildfire

From the Okanagan to the Cariboo, RCMP police officers were recognized by the Southeast District RCMP during their annual awards ceremony in Kelowna on Thursday, Oct. 10.

During the summer of 2017, the province was faced with a devastating wildfire crisis.

The wildfires destroyed dozens of homes and displaced 65,000 residents throughout many of British Columbia’s communities.

The ceremony recognized the efforts of members of the RCMP and BC Conservation Service that risked their lives to combat the Elephant Hill wildfire near Ashcroft. During the ceremony, two local officers were commended for their actions in response to the wildfire emergency.

Constable Nicholas Theoret, who worked in Ashcroft but was raised in 100 Mile, and Sgt. James Zuchelli (conservation officer) were awarded the Commanding Officer’s Commendation.

During the outbreak of Elephant Hill Wildfire, Const. Theoret was the acting detachment commander. Despite learning that his house had been engulfed in the fire, Const. Theoret ensured the evacuation of the Boston Flats trailer park and oversaw detachment operations until the return of the commander.

Despite the loss of his personal belongings, Const. Theoret placed public safety above his own personal situation.

Const. Theoret was applauded for his part in the response to the emergency and dedication in keeping with the traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Throughout the annual award ceremony, a total of seventeen award recipients were recognized for their meritorious service to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and their country, having served for 20, 25, 30, and in some cases 35 years.

