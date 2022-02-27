100 Mile paramedics respond to 700 calls in 2021

Local station currently has 13 paramedics and is looking for three more

The BC Emergency Health Services maintains it has a strong system in place to send ambulances from surrounding stations when local paramedics are tied up with other calls.

This was the case earlier this month when Joy Doyle went into labour near 100 Mile House and had to wait for more than an hour for an ambulance from Clearwater to take her to hospital. The 100 Mile fire chief and another firefighter sat with Doyle while they waited.

BCEHS communications officer Justine Ma said at the time the 100 Mile House paramedic crew was occupied on another call.

“BCEHS notifies firefighter first responders of all critical calls so they can provide first aid such as CPR and monitor the patient until paramedics arrive and we greatly appreciate their assistance,” she said.

She noted 100 Mile House’s paramedic team and its surrounding communities have been greatly enhanced in recent years. In 2021, they added four new full-time paid positions, bringing the total number of paramedics to 13. This allowed them to convert 100 Mile’s station into a 24/7 Alpha station that provides around-the-clock coverage.

During the daytime, 100 Mile House has three ambulance units available at any one time while at night, in addition to the 24/7 ambulance, there is a second ambulance staffed by on-call paramedics. Together these paramedics responded to 700 emergency medical events in 100 Mile House last year.

At the moment BCEHS has three full-time paramedic positions available in 100 Mile and is looking for additional on-call staff. Ma said there have also been staffing increases in Clinton, Ashcroft and Lillooet while Clearwater has also been converted into a 24/7 Alpha station with eight permanent positions created. A full-time unit chief was also added to support paramedics in their training, recruitment and retention.

However, there’s still high demand for ambulance services across B.C., which is why BCEHS is in the midst of the biggest hiring campaign in its history, Ma said. Their focus remains on responding to the most critically injured and ill patients first above all other calls.

“To fill current vacancies and to ensure capacity into the future, BCEHS has launched a nationwide recruitment campaign to attract paramedics to BC,” Ma said. “The public can help us by only calling 9-1-1 for emergencies and can call 8-1-1 for 24/7 general health advice and to speak with a registered nurse.”



