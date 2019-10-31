100 Mile Nordics get ready for upcoming season filled with events

‘The lodge is looking great’

With a little scrubbing, sweeping and cleaning of the 100 Mile Nordics lodge, it’s shaping up for the upcoming season, according to Karen Johnson, one of the club’s members.

“The lodge is looking great,” said Johnson. “As are the cabins and the outhouses.”

Johnson said dryland training has already begun up at the hill and the club’s first public event of the season is soon to follow.

“We got so much done with the group of people who did come on Saturday, Oct. 19,” said Johnson. “We are getting to the stage where we can start hosting events.”

According to the club’s spokesperson Craig Davidiuk, the Nordics have more events planned than previous years. The Nordic Ski Swap Drop Off is set for Sunday, Nov. 3.

Skiers can drop off or purchase new and used equipment for the upcoming season.

The biggest event for the club is its grand opening, which will showcase the new lighting system that has been installed on the hill.

“We have spent the last year working on this and has been a plan for the last five,” said Davidiuk.

Read more: The 100 Mile Nordics Club will be a lot brighter in 2019

In order to support the new lighting system, the club has decided to extend its hours whish are now 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and self serve skiing from 3 to 10 p.m.

Davidiuk said the club will be focusing more on community engagement during the 2019 and 2020 season. One of those efforts will be the club participating in the annual Santa Claus Parade in November with their new mascot “Foxy MoonBeam” along with youth from the club. The club is also sponsoring a free public skate at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on Sundays.

“We are trying to be out in the community and be more visible to showcase what a great value and community our sport offers,” said Davidiuk.

Residents can expect a few themed events for the upcoming season as well. One is a Viking themed party, where locals can dress up and ski in costume.

Two nights throughout the weeks there will be dedicated nights for men and women. The men’s night will be on Tuesdays and the women’s on Wednesdays.

“The club was given grant money from Cross Country BC to upgrade our adventure park,” said Davidiuk. “This area is near the lodge that is an undulating trail with lots of friendly forest character signs. We will have new signage and lights this year.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

