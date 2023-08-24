100 Mile Marsh closed for improvements

The District of 100 Mile House is closing the Marsh Trail for improvements.
The trail will be closed from Aug. 21-25 in order for the work to take place.
Residents are encouraged to explore other trails in during the closure.
The District of 100 Mile House is closing the Marsh Trail for improvements.
The trail will be closed from Aug. 21-25 in order for the work to take place.
Residents are encouraged to explore other trails in during the closure.
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.