One of the new signs installed by the 100 Mile Marsh too help birdwatchers identify some of the most common birds found around the area. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) One of the signs installed in 2021 by the 100 Mile Marsh to help birdwatchers identify some of the most common birds found around the area. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Marsh closed for improvements

The District of 100 Mile House is closing the Marsh Trail for improvements.

The trail will be closed from Aug. 21-25 in order for the work to take place.

Residents are encouraged to explore other trails in during the closure.

