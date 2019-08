A warrant for arrest was issued for Shawn Taylor on May 9

Shawn Taylor, 42, will make an appearance on Aug. 27 at the Williams Lake provincial court.

The court date will be a Preliminary Inquiry.

The RCMP issued a warrant for arrest for Taylor on May 9, 2019, for kidnapping, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, robbery and use of intimidation (with a) firearm during an offence.

RELATED: WARRANT FOR ARREST: Wanted for kidnapping, assault with a weapon and other charges

RELATED: Police presence at the Spruce Hill Resort in 108 Mile Ranch

He was arrested by police a couple of days later without incident.

No further details were available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.