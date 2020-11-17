100 Mile man arrested following an altercation in 103 Mile

A 44-year-old 100 Mile man is facing eight criminal charges in relation to an altercation in 103 Mile House earlier this month.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to a property on Dawson Road at about 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 9 following reports of a man driving into the back of a vehicle and pushing it into a fence and over an embankment. The man then exited his own vehicle, wearing what appeared to be homemade body armour and carrying a rifle, police say.

The man, who was unknown to the victim at the time of the offence, allegedly entered the residence unlawfully and demanded to know the whereabouts of his children. The victim, who had a small child in her arms at the time, told the man to leave, which he did after a few moments of looking around the house.

The man then proceeded to drive around the property, over pastures and roadways, before going to another residence on the same property, just as police arrived on the scene. He was arrested without incident or injury. A loaded rifle was seized from the front seat of the vehicle, police say. While in custody, the man allegedly made threats toward one officer of the 100 Mile House RCMP.

“The reason for the suspect completing these actions are somewhat clear, however, why the suspect came to that particular residence is still unknown as there was no known history involving the suspect at that location,” Nielsen said in a news release.

Charges have been laid against Dennis Scott, who is set to appear in court on Nov. 18.

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking the public’s help in getting more information on the incident. Video evidence has been obtained from the Tim Horton’s restaurant in 100 Mile House on Nov. 9 from 11:50 a.m. to 12:16 p.m., where the suspect is seen at that location. During that time, he interacts with at least three to four people in the parking area and at least one person in the store.

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for anyone who interacted with a male of approximately 40 years of age, Caucasian with brown hair, a brown unkempt beard and wearing what appeared to be bulky clothing, to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to provide information as to their interactions as it may shed light on the reasoning behind this incident.

They may also contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and refer to file 2020-3997 when calling.

