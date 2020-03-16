100 Mile House’s Canadian 2 for 1 location help seniors amid COVID-19

The store will take grocery orders from seniors and deliver the items while on delivery

Petra Perkins, the general manager of 100 Mile House’s Canadian 2 for 1 location, will take grocery orders from senior residents to help protect them from COVID-19. Items will be delivered to seniors by the store’s drivers while out on regular deliveries. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

Amid concerns regarding the outbreak of COVID-19, 100 Mile House’s Canadian 2 for 1 location has opted to step in to help the more vulnerable people, especially seniors, of the 100 Mile House area.

“What we’re doing is giving them my phone number and they can place a grocery item order or whatever they may need around town and what I will do is I will go and purchase the items in the morning to make sure they get some,” said Petra Perkins, the store’s general manager. “When our delivery drivers come on and have deliveries out that why we can grab it and take it out there at the same time.”

Seniors and people with autoimmune disorders can contact the store (250-395-1115) if they are interested, and the store will take the order for them or direct them to Perkins.

“Honestly, it’s because I noticed at the grocery stores that a lot of things run out or there is a mass amount of people going into them and a lot of times elderly people can’t get to them as easy,” explained Perkins. “For example, Carefree Manor reached out to me because people seem to have trouble just getting groceries in general. So this is a good way to help.”

Perkins said they will help everyone who makes an order, however, on busier nights such as Friday, people can expect deliveries to be made a little late or may even be asked to wait the following day.

“Right now, it’s a lot slower so it’s easier to do. We’re not overly worried about that because even if one of our drivers can’t take it [an order] there’s always someone willing to go out there.”

There is also no limit on how much money worth of items that can be requested, however, Perkins said it might be a little troublesome if orders reach over $200. She said that right now, people are mostly requesting small items such as toilet paper, sanitary items and some food.

The distance of delivery remains the same as usual, delivering throughout town; including all of the 108 Mile Ranch area, Fallsway Road (off Horse Lake Road) and the second Kennedy Road off of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. Perkins also mentioned that for Horse Lake area residents, a pick up can be arranged on Fallsway or McMillan Road.

Perkins also said they are taking sanitation very seriously at the store, with everything from the counter, pop cooler, tables and debit machines being wiped down almost immediately after it is touched.

Drivers also take precautions, sanitizing their debit machines and their cars. They will also be wearing gloves while out delivering orders. Drivers will accept payment of grocery items with debit or cash, however, there are no additional costs required.

Perkins also said a lot of people have reached out to her regarding donations.

“If they are not picked up by the seniors, anything not used will go to food bank.”

