100 Mile House council approves two retail cannabis stores

100 Mile House municipal council has voted to approve two cannabis retail store applications. (Photo from Unsplash)

The District of 100 Mile House will soon have its first two government-approved cannabis shops, following councils’ decision to approve the retail licenses on Jan. 14.

One retail storefront is at 245 Birch Ave, in between Centennial Law and Cariboo Radio. The store will be called Cariboo Buds Cannabis.

Owner of Cariboo Buds Cannabis, Harkamal Maan said it’s been a long process and is relieved after council decided to move forward with the businesses.

“I have basically been after this for almost a year filling out various applications,” said Maan. “There is a lot that goes into it.”

The district will advise the province of the council’s decision for each of the referrals. The province will resume it’s review and approval process.

District Administrator, Roy Scott said they are uncertain what the timeline will be for the province to complete the final steps in the process.

“I am happy they approved the applications,” said Maan. “This will make for healthy competition between the two businesses.”

Maan said the next steps for his business will include renovations for the store which may take up to a month.

“Everything goes as planned we are hoping to open for the first of April,” said Maan. “This is a great opportunity for the town. It’s a new venture for me but I know the money will be staying in town.”

The other location is at 355 Birch Ave beside Our Kitchen Corner. The store will be called Central Cariboo Cannabis Supply.

“It has been a long process but this is great for 100 Mile,” said Janet Lilly, owner of the second retail location. “We are looking at hiring four to eight people, depending on how busy the business is going to be.”

Renovations for the store are well underway and Lilly is hoping to open come mid to late February.

“We are starting a franchise that will operate under the name Sun Cannabis,” said Lilly. “Our first store in Kamloops is opening and our second will be here in 100 Mile.”

Lilly said they are just waiting on the paperwork to be turned into the province by the district.

“It’s really exciting,” said Lilly. “We’ve got to get the signup, finish up the last of renovations so we can get the product in.”

In B.C., the province regulates retail cannabis stores to operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Initially, the district adopted the provincial regulated hours but council voted on limiting the operating hours to 9 p.m. Retail cannabis stores will be regulated to operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. within the District of 100 Mile House.

