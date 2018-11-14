100 Mile House starts getting into the Christmas spirit with Farmer’s Market

The 100 Mile House Farmer’s Market will be holding a Christmas Market at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Nov. 16 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. respectively.

“We have about 30 vendors with a variety of items, mostly all regular market vendors from the summer time so people can come to get their goodies during the regular market season,” said Laura Laing, the organizer and the vice-president of the 100 Mile House Farmer’s Market.

Entertainment will also take the stage at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. On Friday, it will be the 100 Mile House Community band and on Saturday it will be the Electica Choir and Peter Thorne and Friends on Sunday.

There will also be a pig roast on Friday.

“We’re going to have a little fire pit outside with some of those propane fire pits and some hay bales around so people can sit by the fire and have some hot chocolate and some of the big roast and listen to the music,” said Laing.

These are two new additions to the annual event.

The big man himself, Santa Claus, will be making an appearance on both days from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Laing said lots of customers stopped by last year and is hopeful it will be just as successful.

“For us at the Farmers Market, it offers our vendors an opportunity to sell their products off-market and before Christmas. We appreciate all the shoppers who come out and support our vendors,” said Laing. “It’s also great to have community events so people can get out and socialize and be together.”

If anyone would like more information they can call Laing at 250-397-2852.

