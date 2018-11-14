100 Mile House starts getting into the Christmas spirit with Farmer’s Market

Santa Clause will make an appearance during the Christmas Market

The 100 Mile House Farmer’s Market will be holding a Christmas Market at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Nov. 16 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. respectively.

“We have about 30 vendors with a variety of items, mostly all regular market vendors from the summer time so people can come to get their goodies during the regular market season,” said Laura Laing, the organizer and the vice-president of the 100 Mile House Farmer’s Market.

Entertainment will also take the stage at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. On Friday, it will be the 100 Mile House Community band and on Saturday it will be the Electica Choir and Peter Thorne and Friends on Sunday.

There will also be a pig roast on Friday.

“We’re going to have a little fire pit outside with some of those propane fire pits and some hay bales around so people can sit by the fire and have some hot chocolate and some of the big roast and listen to the music,” said Laing.

These are two new additions to the annual event.

The big man himself, Santa Claus, will be making an appearance on both days from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Laing said lots of customers stopped by last year and is hopeful it will be just as successful.

“For us at the Farmers Market, it offers our vendors an opportunity to sell their products off-market and before Christmas. We appreciate all the shoppers who come out and support our vendors,” said Laing. “It’s also great to have community events so people can get out and socialize and be together.”

If anyone would like more information they can call Laing at 250-397-2852.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

Just Posted

Bus company eyeing passenger and cargo service departing from Williams Lake, stopping in Quesnel

Merritt Bus Shuttle Services Ltd. would have a driver based in Williams Lake for the route to Prince George

100 Mile Wranglers get tripped up by Nelson and Kelowna

New goalie added, preparing for upcoming games

South Cariboo bags three medals in figure skating competition in Revelstoke

Two girls brought home gold, while the third brought home silver

With Remembrance Day just behind us, have you considered joining the Legion?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House remembers

Residents of 100 Mile House honour the country’s veterans

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Most Read