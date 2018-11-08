100 Mile House secondary school’s haunted house ‘impressive’

The annual Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Haunted House was movie-themed this year

T.J. Gagnon, Marina Guimond, Valeria Pineda (in the cage), Brayden Glen and Ali Walker took part in Peter Skene Ogden’s grad class’ Haunted House event. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

As if school wasn’t scary enough, the students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) decided to make theirs all that more horrifying for their annual Haunted House fundraiser on Halloween.

“It was pretty freaky,” said Antonio Valihora, a Grade 11 student who dressed up as artist Bob Ross and went through the haunted house.

The PSO Haunted House is an annual fundraiser put on by the graduating class and their parents to raise money to go towards prom.

Usually, it’s held at the 108 Heritage Site but the class decided to have it at the school’s gym this year due to its more central location.

The theme of the house changes every year and this year’s theme was movies.

Valihora said his favourite part was the Purge portion of the house, as he found it the most recognizable.

Brody Gilbert also went through the haunted house.

“[It was] scary. This one guy was in there and he was hiding behind a wall-thing and pushed a head out,” he said.

He said he’d probably come back next year as well.

Keri Vincent, one of the parents of the grad students, was working the ticket booth. She said the students received a lot of good comments for their efforts and people seemed impressed.

Valihora said he has gone to the haunted house event every year, with the exception of last year.

“I suggest lots of people continue to come to these because they’re pretty freaky and I think it’s a good support [for prom].”

Around 490 people went through the haunted house and over $1,300 was raised for the graduating class.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.