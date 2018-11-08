T.J. Gagnon, Marina Guimond, Valeria Pineda (in the cage), Brayden Glen and Ali Walker took part in Peter Skene Ogden’s grad class’ Haunted House event. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

100 Mile House secondary school’s haunted house ‘impressive’

The annual Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Haunted House was movie-themed this year

As if school wasn’t scary enough, the students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) decided to make theirs all that more horrifying for their annual Haunted House fundraiser on Halloween.

“It was pretty freaky,” said Antonio Valihora, a Grade 11 student who dressed up as artist Bob Ross and went through the haunted house.

The PSO Haunted House is an annual fundraiser put on by the graduating class and their parents to raise money to go towards prom.

Usually, it’s held at the 108 Heritage Site but the class decided to have it at the school’s gym this year due to its more central location.

The theme of the house changes every year and this year’s theme was movies.

Valihora said his favourite part was the Purge portion of the house, as he found it the most recognizable.

Brody Gilbert also went through the haunted house.

“[It was] scary. This one guy was in there and he was hiding behind a wall-thing and pushed a head out,” he said.

He said he’d probably come back next year as well.

Keri Vincent, one of the parents of the grad students, was working the ticket booth. She said the students received a lot of good comments for their efforts and people seemed impressed.

Valihora said he has gone to the haunted house event every year, with the exception of last year.

“I suggest lots of people continue to come to these because they’re pretty freaky and I think it’s a good support [for prom].”

Around 490 people went through the haunted house and over $1,300 was raised for the graduating class.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

There was no lack of blood and c reepy masks in the haunted house.

Previous story
B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence
Next story
British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

Just Posted

100 Mile House secondary school’s haunted house ‘impressive’

The annual Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Haunted House was movie-themed this year

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit 100 Mile House

‘We care about our customers and we want our customers to have the best service’

2018 CRD board members officially sworn in

Margo Wagner was acclaimed as chair and John Massier acclaimed as vice-chair

The 100 Mile Wranglers split another weekend

They beat the Castlegar Rebels 5-3, then lost to the Summerland Steam 4-3

Remembrance Day in the South Cariboo

Ceremonies taking place in most communities

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daughters

Most Read