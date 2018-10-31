100 Mile House says goodbye to Greyhound

The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31

It’s the last day (Oct. 31) a Greyhound Bus drove through 100 Mile House.

“Our hearts are breaking. This has been our life’s work for a long time,” said Marnie Fournier-Erickson, who has been running the Greyhound station on Highway 97 in town for 30 years, with her ex-husband, Norman Erickson

Erickson said he was disappointed with how things ended with Greyhound.

“Like, we just watched everything just drop off because nobody used us for the last how many months because they already made the announcement,” he said. “It’s absolutely sad.”

Ingrid Mapson and her son, Lars decided to get on the bus to 70 Mile House as a show of support.

“I’m really disappointed there isn’t a bus service because of the people who don’t have cars or can’t drive,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want to drive in the winter. I’m a singer and if I can’t drive, or if I can’t fly how am I supposed to get to my performance?”

She also has a son who goes to the University of British Columbia and her father, who can no longer drive, lives in North Vancouver. She said it would be easier to visit if there was a bus service.

“There are so many people who need a ride, so I’m just here to support them and I wish we could figure something out to solve the problem,” she said.

Mapson said she hasn’t used the bus that much this year but used it maybe once every two weeks quite a few years ago.

It was the first and only time Lars will be on a Greyhound Bus.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I didn’t really want to at first but it could be fun going on for the last time,” said Lars. “It’s pretty special.”

Mapson complimented the customer service provided by Erickson, calling it incredible and amazing.

