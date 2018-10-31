100 Mile House says goodbye to Greyhound

The last Greyhound left 100 Mile House at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 31

It’s the last day (Oct. 31) a Greyhound Bus drove through 100 Mile House.

“Our hearts are breaking. This has been our life’s work for a long time,” said Marnie Fournier-Erickson, who has been running the Greyhound station on Highway 97 in town for 30 years, with her ex-husband, Norman Erickson

Erickson said he was disappointed with how things ended with Greyhound.

Related: Greyhound’s announcement devastates South Cariboo bus riders

“Like, we just watched everything just drop off because nobody used us for the last how many months because they already made the announcement,” he said. “It’s absolutely sad.”

Ingrid Mapson and her son, Lars decided to get on the bus to 70 Mile House as a show of support.

“I’m really disappointed there isn’t a bus service because of the people who don’t have cars or can’t drive,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t want to drive in the winter. I’m a singer and if I can’t drive, or if I can’t fly how am I supposed to get to my performance?”

Related: B.C. cities formally call on province to Replace Greyhound

She also has a son who goes to the University of British Columbia and her father, who can no longer drive, lives in North Vancouver. She said it would be easier to visit if there was a bus service.

“There are so many people who need a ride, so I’m just here to support them and I wish we could figure something out to solve the problem,” she said.

Mapson said she hasn’t used the bus that much this year but used it maybe once every two weeks quite a few years ago.

It was the first and only time Lars will be on a Greyhound Bus.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I didn’t really want to at first but it could be fun going on for the last time,” said Lars. “It’s pretty special.”

Mapson complimented the customer service provided by Erickson, calling it incredible and amazing.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Just Posted

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Rollover in Lac la Hache caused by swerving to avoid deer

The weekly police report for the 100 Mile House area

Do you think there is enough information on the electoral reform referendum?

Do you feel like there is enough information on the electoral reform… Continue reading

Artist donates paintings to 100 Mile House General Hospital Auxiliary

Fred Seher hasn’t painted in three years because his sight and hearing are mostly gone

VIDEO: Happy Halloween from the 100 Mile Free Press

Continue reading

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Stepping up prescribed burns is part of the provincial strategy

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Most Read