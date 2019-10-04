A sign outside the 100 Mile House Safeway announcing the closure. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile House Safeway in its last days

Store is set to close on Oct. 5 for transformation into FreshCo

We are sincerely grateful for our employees’ commitment and dedicated service to Safeway. We also want to thank the local community for their ongoing supportand we look forward to sharing the FreshCo discount shopping experience with our customers soonSouth Cariboo Safeway customers have only a few days left before the store is set to close and undergo a transformation into FreshCo. The 100 Mile House location is set to close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.

“The store has been winding down and will close for renovations this Saturday. Following the renovations, the store will re-open as a FreshCo location in four to five months, depending on construction timelines,” said Violet MacLeod, external communications.

It is one of six locations in B.C. that are being converted with stores in Williams Lake, Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Powell River being the other locations.

Both Safeway and Freshco brands are owned by Sobeys, a subsidiary of Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., which has opened five FreshCo brand stores in Western Canada since April.

“The move will see the latest stores close for a four-to-five-month period for renovations and construction under the new discount banner,” said MacLeod.

The 100 Mile House location is set to reopen in Spring 2020.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program
Next story
B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

Just Posted

100 Mile House Safeway in its last days

Store is set to close on Oct. 5 for transformation into FreshCo

Oktoberfest brings the Yodel to the 108 Mile Ranch

The Oktoberfest in 108 Mile Ranch, organized by the 108 Lions, will… Continue reading

MLA reports on UBCM, logging truck rally, and Rural Dividend Program

“It was interesting to see how much people appreciate the forest industry…”

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach asks better of goaltenders

Wranglers concede 12 goals in two games

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Most Read