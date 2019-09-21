100 Mile House Rotary Club gets a visit from district governor

Wolfgang Paasche, Sandra Lewis, Bala and Vasi Naidoo, and Gisela Janzen of the Rotary Club stand in front of the Rotary Club’s clock in front of the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Birch Avenue. Brendan Kyle Jure photo. Wolfgang Paasche, Sandra Lewis, Bala and Vasi Naidoo, and Gizela Janzen of the Rotary Club stand in front of the Rotary Club’s clock in front of the 100 Mile House Community Hall on Birch Avenue. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Rotary Club took Bala Naidoo, the district governor of District 5040, on a tour of the community to showcase Rotary projects and talk about the club’s future.

“It went very well. We had a good meeting with the club and talked about a lot of things and talked about what we could do to attract people from the neighbouring communities around 100 Mile House to come and join our efforts,” said Naidoo.

He continued on, saying the club needs more people, particularly younger people, in order to continue on with projects around the community.

“We can’t do it with the present individuals only, we need to attract more members and whether people just want to join as just volunteers or get engaged in Rotary on a more serious basis, but the important thing is people can join us on their terms,” said Naidoo, adding the club is trying to be more flexible in order to grow their membership. “So if somebody does not like mornings or afternoons, we can find alternate meeting times for them to get involved in projects. They can just volunteer only, [or] can participate for as much as they wish to.”

In addition to discussing membership, Naidoo said there were also discussions on finding different ways of fundraising.

“We can contribute more funds to the local economy and the local needs, for example; our signs are getting older and wearing out. We need to repaint and reinvigorate our signage in our community and take a look at that and other options for renewing the vitality of the area.”

Naidoo went on to applaud the ballpark and the old skating rink as “very worthy” projects undertaken by Rotary, before adding that there are other areas and different things the club can do something for in the community.

He also mentioned Rotary has linked up with the organization called Toastmasters International, a U.S. based nonprofit educational organization operating worldwide, to present free online leadership courses to young adults aged 19-39.

“We would like to have that available for 19 to 30-year-olds in the 100 Mile House area. This is online and free and I think it would be a good value offering to our young working professional men and women in our community.