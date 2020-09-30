A photo of the dangerous driver officers attempted to apprehend in 100 Mile House Tuesday evening. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House RCMP seeking the public’s assistance to identify a dangerous driver

The male suspect was last seen fleeing north on Highway 97 in a white Acura 2

100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help identify a dangerous driver reported in the Save on Foods parking lot on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

RCMP were contacted about the suspect at 5:10 p.m. yesterday by a local business along First Street near Save on Foods who identified a man who is prohibited from driving B.C. wide. The man was driving a white 2000s era Acura 2 car with a rear spoiler and a black hood.

The suspect in question is well known to 100 Mile House RCMP as being a prohibited driver and having outstanding warrants. The vehicle is believed to be another colour and was likely painted white by the suspect(s), which is common practice in the local area when using stolen vehicles.

An officer in the immediate area located the vehicle within seconds of the call and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, wearing a mask, sunglasses and grey hoodie, failed to stop for Police and continued northbound along Highway 97. There was one other passenger in the vehicle, who was recognized by the officer attempting the traffic stop before the vehicle fled the location.

The officer, from a stationary position, observed the white Acura driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane while driving northbound along Highway 97. Other officers, who were northbound of that location for other files, stopped vehicles headed southbound along the Highway to ensure their safety due to the driver’s dangerous actions.

One officer attempted to spike belt the vehicle, but the white car avoided the spike belt, crossed back over into the northbound lane and proceeded northbound along Highway 97. 100 Mile RCMP did not pursue the vehicle at any point during this event.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.

100 Mile House

The car used by the suspect on Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Photo submitted)

Library set to resume programs virtually in October

The 100 Mile House Branch will restart its virtual programming this month.

