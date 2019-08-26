100 Mile House RCMP searching for missing girl

Amy Anonby was headed to Mahood Lake before she went missing

Around 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 25, it was reported to the 100 Mile House RCMP that Amy Anonby, 22, is missing.

Anonby departed from the Vernon area around lunchtime (Aug. 25) heading to the Mahood Lake area in a 2000 yellow Volkswagon Beatle with B.C. plates FL2875.

As of the time of the call to police, Anoby has yet to reach her destination.

Police, with the assistance of Search and Rescue, made extensive efforts to locate Amy and her vehicle throughout the night.

Efforts continue into the day and 100 Mile House RCMP are seeking any information or assistance that the public can provide in locating Anonby and her VW Beatle.

Anonby is described as a 5’4” Caucasian female, weighing about 130 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

If anyone knows anything of Anonby’s whereabouts or see her or her vehicle, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP immediately at 250-395-2456.