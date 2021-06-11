UPDATE: 100 Mile House RCMP find suspicious vehicle thanks to public calls

The white 2008 Buick Enclave has been reported by several businesses this month

UPDATE: After receiving calls from the public, 100 Mile House RCMP were able to locate the suspicious white 2008 Buick Enclave in the Lone Butte area.

Officers were roadside with the vehicle as of 4:40 p.m. While RCMP cannot comment further on their investigation at this time, they can say there is no longer a misunderstanding. Their investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Following several reports over the last month of suspicious activity involving a white Buick Enclave 100 Mile House RCMP are looking to talk with its owners.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said that multiple businesses have observed and reported the vehicle near their property in both 100 Mile House and Lone Butte. The reports occurred at various times both during and after hours of operation.

“Police are seeking to identify and/or speak with any occupant(s) associated with this vehicle as this may be just a misunderstanding of events taking place within our area,” Nielsen said.

The occupants of the Buick were described in one case as being a man between the age of 30 to 40 with short brown hair, an earring in his left ear and possible tattoos on his left arm. His passenger at the time was described as a heavyset man.

If you own or know someone who owns a white 2008 Buick Enclave with a BC license plate reading LS5 58F, Nielsen asks the public to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456. To provide information anonymously call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The file number for these incidents is 2021-2096.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House