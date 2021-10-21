100 Mile House RCMP investigating late-night suspected homicide, one person dead

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

One person is dead and RCMP are conducting a homicide investigation following a report of shots fired in an industrial area of 100 Mile House earlier this week.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Exeter Station Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19 late in the evening. Upon arriving at the scene officers found an individual who had already succumbed to their injuries, BC RCMP Communications Cpl. Madonna Saunderson noted in a news release Thursday.

Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide. The North District Major Crime Unit was called and has control of the investigation, Saunderson said.

The RCMP have taped off the scene, a large shop on Exeter Station Road, and are now investigating how the individual died and what circumstances led to their death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HousemurderRCMP

Previous story
B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10,000 for disturbing killer whales
Next story
Injunction order for Hope restaurant sends message to others: Farnworth

Just Posted

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit were investigating an apparent homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP investigating late-night suspected homicide, one person dead

Jerry and Lorie Rushton are grateful to be together again, and for the outpouring of community support they received when Lorie went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14. She was found Saturday, Oct. 16 after spending two nights lost in the forest near their home. (Angie Mindus photo)
VIDEO: Williams Lake couple grateful for outpouring of support during 3-day search

Chief Roger Jimmie was a strong advocate for Indigenous forestry rights. In a 1990 Observer article he was demanding Kluskus be allowed to log their own land. (Quesnel Observer File Photo - 1990)
‘Fearless’ Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation chief remembered after death

Warren Carlson is one of the 100 Mile Free Press’ newspaper carriers who makes over 175 deliveries a week to 100 Mile residents and homes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carrier excited to deliver the news