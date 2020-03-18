100 Mile House RCMP initiates changes to services due to COVID-19 concerns

The 100 Mile House RCMP have announced they will be making changes in response to COVID-19.

“Our front office is currently still open during normal business hours. Some front counter services, including but not limited to; Civil Fingerprinting Services, Criminal Record or Police Information checks and found property, will not be conducted until further notice,” reads the news release from March 19.

The RCMP said if there is an emergent need for one of the above, people are advised to contact the attachment by phone and talk to the front office staff prior to attending the detachment.

“This service is subject to adjustment on short notice if the situational factors around the response to COVID-19 change.”

People who are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, are asked not to come to the detachment for any police services.

These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to the non-emergency police line 250-395-2456. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

“100 Mile House RCMP will continue to respond to any and all calls received, however, some files may generate a phone call from an officer in the first instance to determine if attendance is required. When calling into the local detachment and requesting an officer attend your location, you can expect to be asked if you or anyone involved in the complaint are experiencing any symptoms of the illness. In some instances, when officers are attending to your location, you may be asked by the officer to speak with them outside your residence or building if weather conditions/situational factors are conducive to such action for both your and the officer(s) health and safety to create acceptable social distancing.”

