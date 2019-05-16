100 Mile House RCMP create bonds with the community

‘Getting out and being involved allows for some stress relief from the rigours of the job’

The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment like to get involved with their community as much as possible, getting involved with community events and clubs when they’re not involved in policing activities.

“By being involved in our communities, we create bonds that help us with our investigations and improves safety for all of our personnel,” said Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. “It’s also important for people to see us out in the community as people, either with our families or just on our own because it shows we are part of the community.”

By his count, two members of the detachment coach judo at the local club as well as 100 Mile Elementary. Another one is also part of the 100 Mile and District Soccer Association’s board and also coaches. Two members also coach hockey locally.

“We generally try to be involved in school events as much as we can,” said Nielsen, adding the RCMP were involved with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s (PSO) Jail and Bail fundraiser for the senior class’ dry grad fundraiser.

“As with any first responder job, getting out and being involved allows for some stress relief from the rigours of the job. Putting the mayor [Mitch Campsall] in jail is always great for stress relief,” said Nielsen, adding that he was kidding about putting Campsall in jail.

Other events they attended were Pink Shirt Day and Take Back the Streets (an anti-bullying march) at two schools this year and were also involved in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters anti-bullying fundraiser this year.

“We had staff and members involved from both local units – we got dressed up and had a great time – and also raised some solid funds for the club. I think we shocked a few people that we were so into it.”

The local detachment also involves themselves in Canada Day celebrations, the Santa Clause parade and Remembrance Day every year.

“At our detachment, looking after our relatively small group of police officers and staff is paramount to our continued success as a team. I stress involvement in the community because it improves our mental wellness as a unit and as individuals,” said Nielsen. “We do not get a lot of time to spend together on a personal level either, with our families, and some of the things we’re able to do gets us doing that.”

