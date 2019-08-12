100 Mile House RCMP arrest impaired driver after he drove into a structure and tree in Lac la Hache

100 Mile RCMP responded to 104 complaints and calls for service. Here are some highlights:

Impaired driver

On Aug. 11, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a complaint of an impaired driving single-vehicle collision on Clarke Avenue in Lac la Hache. Several witnesses reported seeing a male driving a truck crash into a greenhouse on a property and then the vehicle struck a tree. RCMP attended and located a 51-year-old male and arrested him for impaired and prohibited driving. The male displayed aggressive behaviour and threatened the attending officers, however, RCMP officers safely arrested him. The male was later released from custody and a court date in December 2019. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicle

On Aug. 11, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a stolen vehicle taken from a residence along Horse Lake Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported her to white 2000 Ford F250 with California licence plates stolen overnight. All the keys were accounted for by the victim. The vehicle has a sun visor, a stainless steel box in the rear bed and a fifth wheel tailgate (with a U shaped design).

Fire

In the early morning hours of Aug. 11, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a structure fire along Grey Crescent to assist 100 Mile Fire and Rescue with their investigation and complete scene security.

Break-in

On Aug. 11, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a seasonal residence break and enter on Johnstone Road in the Bridge Lake residential area. Some personal documentation (in a foreign language), furniture and other itemes were taken, totalling roughly $1,000. The residence had been broken into sometime between April 2018 and August 2019.

Crime Stoppers tip of the week

On Aug. 12, 100 Mile House RCMP were called to a scene on Swallows Crescent in 100 Mile House for a reported theft of fuel. Sometime over the weekend, an unknown person(s) siphoned roughly $1,500 worth of fuel from the lanks of three semi-trucks parked at a business address. This is the third theft of fuel reported to police over a period of weeks from various commercial operations in the local area.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the tip.