100 Mile House raises over $540 for Reach a Reader

Caitlyn Edge and Jayme Klingbell of the 100 Mile Free Press outside the Tim Hortons selling newspapers. All proceeds went to literacy programs in 100 Mile House. Martina Dopf photo.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) raised about $543.42 through the Reach a Reader campaign which saw members of the group and the 100 Mile Free Press give out copies of the local newspapers for donations at Tim Hortons on Jan. 24.

“Very happy with the money we raised. Even though a lot of people don’t carry cash with them anymore, everybody was very supportive of our programs and let us know that,” said Lory Rochon, literacy outreach coordinator and partner assisted learning (PAL) coordinator.

The campaign was made to bring awareness to literacy and it’s importance in maintaining skills and raising funds for local programs.

Literacy is so important because it is in everything you do. Literacy is even part of our verbal language, so it’s everything written as well as verbal, and you need to be able to communicate and navigate in society in order to be successful,” said Rochon.

Rochon said the money raised was similar to 2018’s Reach A Reader campaign, but last year’s amount was a little more. However, the organization is still receiving corporate donations.

She said there was also a lot of people who said they donate if they had cash on them, and added that a lot of people mentioned some of the programs the CCPL has around town, such as the Bright Red Bookshelf and free books they give out.

All the proceeds raised during Reach a Reader goes into programming.

“It goes directly back into our programs through our general revenues. It’s not specifically earmarked – every penny for one specific program – but it does go back in so when we do our budget proposals internally that we’ll say okay we’re buying $3,500 worth of books to give away this year,” said Rochon. “I would say for the most part that money will definitely go to books in one form.”

CPPL gives away books for their Books For Babies Program, the Bright Red Bookshelf Program as well as giving away used books. They also accept donated books. Some other programs CCPL offer are Clear and Plain Language, Families as Learning Leaders (FALL), English as a Second Language and financial literacy.

The CCPL is funded by government grants and donations, so accepts donations at all times of the year. They are also always looking for community volunteers, mostly for adult programs. People can volunteer by connecting with the CCPL at 250-945-4199.