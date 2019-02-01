Caitlyn Edge and Jayme Klingbell of the 100 Mile Free Press outside the Tim Hortons selling newspapers. All proceeds went to literacy programs in 100 Mile House. Martina Dopf photo.

100 Mile House raises over $540 for Reach a Reader

Members of the CCPL and 100 Mile Free Press collected donations outside of Tim Hortons

The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) raised about $543.42 through the Reach a Reader campaign which saw members of the group and the 100 Mile Free Press give out copies of the local newspapers for donations at Tim Hortons on Jan. 24.

“Very happy with the money we raised. Even though a lot of people don’t carry cash with them anymore, everybody was very supportive of our programs and let us know that,” said Lory Rochon, literacy outreach coordinator and partner assisted learning (PAL) coordinator.

The campaign was made to bring awareness to literacy and it’s importance in maintaining skills and raising funds for local programs.

Literacy is so important because it is in everything you do. Literacy is even part of our verbal language, so it’s everything written as well as verbal, and you need to be able to communicate and navigate in society in order to be successful,” said Rochon.

Rochon said the money raised was similar to 2018’s Reach A Reader campaign, but last year’s amount was a little more. However, the organization is still receiving corporate donations.

She said there was also a lot of people who said they donate if they had cash on them, and added that a lot of people mentioned some of the programs the CCPL has around town, such as the Bright Red Bookshelf and free books they give out.

All the proceeds raised during Reach a Reader goes into programming.

“It goes directly back into our programs through our general revenues. It’s not specifically earmarked – every penny for one specific program – but it does go back in so when we do our budget proposals internally that we’ll say okay we’re buying $3,500 worth of books to give away this year,” said Rochon. “I would say for the most part that money will definitely go to books in one form.”

CPPL gives away books for their Books For Babies Program, the Bright Red Bookshelf Program as well as giving away used books. They also accept donated books. Some other programs CCPL offer are Clear and Plain Language, Families as Learning Leaders (FALL), English as a Second Language and financial literacy.

The CCPL is funded by government grants and donations, so accepts donations at all times of the year. They are also always looking for community volunteers, mostly for adult programs. People can volunteer by connecting with the CCPL at 250-945-4199.

Previous story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death
Next story
Surrey RCMP now say they can’t confirm if wounded transit cop shot at suspect

Just Posted

100 Mile House raises over $540 for Reach a Reader

Members of the CCPL and 100 Mile Free Press collected donations outside of Tim Hortons

CRD looking to collect 3.2 per cent more taxes in 2019

The District is also asking for input on budget with survey

Food preferences

A family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Youth Zone rebranding honoured with art show

The Youth Zone is now named the Raven Youth Activity Centre

Body found along Canim-Hendix Lake Road

The family has been notified

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Most Read