100 Mile house local council candidates share their views

Earlier this month the 100 Mile Free Press sent the following questions to the candidates running for local council.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

2. What has prompted you to run for council?

3. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

4. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

5. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

Their answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

Annemarie Beyers

1. My husband and I moved to 100 Mile House a little over a year ago after I accepted a posting in 2020 as one of your full-time paramedics. Like many of you who moved here, we were looking for a quiet, beautiful and peaceful home to start our next chapter, and that’s exactly what we found!

I have been a paramedic for 15 years and served on the union board for 10 of those years in various capacities, including a regional vice president and provincial public education director, which allowed me to attend political events such as lobby days in both Victoria and Ottawa.

2. Now I look to the future as an empty nester, I’m excited to put myself out there to serve the community of 100 Mile. You’ll get all my energy and passion for this unique town, I’m a straight shooter and stand on truth, transparency and teamwork. I’m running because I believe the town needs A New Face, A New Voice and New Ideas for the people of 100 Mile. I’m passionate about you and your families, what YOU want in this community and YOUR vision for the future, not mine. Collaboration and teamwork are essential, along with a leader’s honesty and openness with voters are vital to a town’s strength.

3. Without hesitation the biggest issue facing our community, like many around us, is healthcare. Without a doubt, our community deserves more in the way of doctors, nurses, assisted living facilities, care aids, paramedics and RMTs. As the population ages, more healthcare support is needed and at this point, it’s just not there. Many communities have taken the healthcare crisis into their own hands and for example, purchased a house for doctors to use temporarily while they settle their family into the community and look for a home. This becomes a financial asset for the community and makes 100 Mile hopefully more attractive to prospective doctors.

4. Future development is a tricky question as each and every one of us has our own ideas of what our families need. To be honest, I came to the Cariboo for peace, no commute, less traffic and the small town vibe. However, I’m open to change if the community wants it. For example, an indoor community pool, gym and community space would be amazing for all ages. At this time most of us travel to Williams Lake for this service. This would only happen if the increase to the tax base is passed, bringing in more revenue.

5. Skills and experience I bring to council: I’ve been a paramedic for over 15 years, and on the APBC Union Board for 10 years. I served as public education director for seven, regional vice president for four and shop steward for two. Through all these experiences I was able to attend lobby days in Victoria and Ottawa on behalf of our profession. I know how to get our’ Ask’ across to the government with results. I’m persistent and will fight for the wishes of the community. I stand for truth, transparency and teamwork and will serve you with honesty.

Jenni Guimond

1. I was born and raised in 100 Mile House and have lived here virtually my entire life, almost 39 years, other than briefly attending University in Kamloops. I am now raising a family of my own here and truly believe this is a wonderful community to live in and raise a family. After being a legal secretary for approximately 13 years, I decided to become a licensed realtor and have been working as such for just over five years now. I love working with people, helping them find their new homes or make transitions as their lives may require.

2. I love keeping busy, learning new things and challenging myself to always grow. I would like to bring a fresh perspective to council while working collaboratively with those who have valued knowledge and experience. I believe it is important for 100 Mile House to see economic growth and development in order to achieve long-term sustainability for future generations.

3. Lack of industry. 100 Mile House has been a resource-based town for as long as I can remember. The closures of the mills saw the loss of a lot of well-paid employed families that had to relocate to be able to support themselves. It would be wonderful to see new industries and the creation of new, sustainable employment opportunities brought to our town. I believe this would allow the entire town, including small businesses, to grow and prosper. I intend to actively participate in discussions and boards to constructively collaborate and brainstorm with my peers and members of the community on how we can create solutions to this issue.

4. We are in desperate need of more seniors’ housing. I have already joined the Board of Directors for the 100 Mile House Senior Housing Society. Being a licensed realtor, I have seen first-hand and repeatedly the implications, challenges and heartache our seniors are facing while trying to transition their lives. I would further like to see progress on any developments that are going to create employment opportunities and a larger focus on tourism. We live in a beautiful area with opportunities to welcome both residents and visitors year-round to come and enjoy all we can offer.

5. I believe with my 13 years as a legal secretary and in addition to 5 years as a licensed Realtor, I can provide valuable skills in economics, development, policies and procedures and how to navigate those while working to achieve a common goal. This coupled with the fact that I was born and raised in this community, I feel a vested interest to help contribute to the further development, success and prosperity of our town.

Christopher Pettman

1. I moved to 100 Mile House in 1982 with my two siblings and our mom, and have lived in the South Cariboo ever since. I graduated from PSO and stayed in 100 Mile. I managed Tip Top/Radio Shack and operated Fascination Street toy store with my wife of 25 years and our two kids. I did an online university to obtain a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, which serves me well in my role as the Executive Director of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre for the past five years.

2. I am grateful to have been elected as a district councillor in the last election (2018) and have learned a lot and thoroughly enjoyed my time on council. I am running again to continue our work together as a town council, increasing wellness opportunities, nurturing economic growth, and completing environmental improvements, co-creating a thriving community with an increased sense of belonging for everyone. In my role at the CFEC, I am grateful to be able to support the diversity of families and individuals in the South Cariboo and to bring that perspective, their voices, and concerns to council.

3. A priority for our northern and rural communities is attracting and securing health professionals. This is an unfortunate trend that is negatively affecting communities all across Canada. As a council, we have been involved in discussions with the local health authority and the PHSA in order to address the lack of health professionals, gaps in services, and alternate forms of health services. At the recent UBCM AGM, Health Minister Adrian Dix stated that the province is in a “health care crisis”, and provided few details on how to address this crisis. It is our job to bring forward the unique challenges faced by remote and rural communities and advocate for services and supports that best suit our community.

4. Affordable housing is a must for our region. Over the past two years, we have seen an influx of people moving to the South Cariboo, and in order to accommodate this population growth, we need to invest in affordable housing for seniors, families, and individuals. Economic opportunities increase when new people move to the area, bringing their diverse skills, business acumen, and consumer needs. Over the past four years, the council has supported many new proposals for housing infrastructure within the District and will continue to do so.

5. If elected to the council, I would draw upon my previous four years experience on the council to continue the many economic, social, and lifestyle initiatives that we have started. My role as the executive director of the CFEC is also relevant, as both my MBA and leadership skills have translated well into my role on the district council. I have a long tenure of being active in our community, contributing to many boards including the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, as a School District 27 board trustee, the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and the South Cariboo Community Planning Council.

Amanda Patterson

1. I have lived in the South Cariboo for four years. During that time, I managed the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market for three and did three years of lunch hour duty at Horse Lake Elementary. I currently manage the 100 Mile Nordics Day Lodge and I started a new position with the Cedar Crest Society this month. During those four years, I have also volunteered for numerous events including Hot July Nights and the South Cariboo Garlic Festival with the Hospice Society.

2. I have had a desire to run for the council for the past year. I’ve seen the economic, social and environmental needs of our community during my time at the school and with the market. I really wanted to be the candidate the people can rely on to be the foundation of accountability for our community. I am part of and engaged with 100 Mile and I’d like to start taking action to best serve it.

3. I feel that one of the biggest impacts on our community right now is the lack of affordable housing. Many jobs sit unfulfilled not because of a lack of workers but due to the lack of housing available. I’d like to look at how we can increase not just our family residences but also our senior living complexes, through gated communities or condominiums. By looking into the crown land that surrounds us or rezoning district-owned land to suit the growing needs of the rapidly aging community.

4. As mentioned above many professionals would agree to work here long-term if there was housing available to them. I believe that the district has to do a better job of providing incentives for professionals such as doctors that include housing. We need to attract and maintain medical professionals to 100 Mile for the long term. As citizens, we deserve health care within this community.

5. While I am not a well-seasoned politician, I am a person who is greatly invested in 100 Mile House. I am a person who is passionate about where I call home. Right now, I see a big gap between the current council and the community and I would like to build a bridge between us. I build relationships through engaged listening followed up by action. I committed to getting these needs met. We deserve, actually, we demand leadership, not another motion to defer or delay.

Dave Mingo

1. I moved to the South Cariboo in 1994 and I have had three careers in my time here. First I was a chef at the Iron Horse Pub, then I was the manager of Total Pet and was promoted to regional manager of the Northern Total Pet area. Currently, I am a realtor for RE/MAX 100, licensed since October 2016.

2. I have always had a great interest in my community. When I first ran for councillor in 2007, there was a trend of increasing municipal debt that I had serious concerns about. I was able to help our community weather the financial downturn in 2008. Now that the District of 100 Mile House is in a better financial state but with another looming global financial crisis, I would like to keep 100 Mile House financially stable and continue with the development and upgrading of essential services.

3. Housing is one of our biggest issues. Both low-cost and market value housing. Working with the province and local organizations and investors to encourage development through stable, low taxes and development cost charges. Keeping a safe and clean community will also encourage these groups to bring investment to our community.

4. It is the same as our biggest challenge … more housing. Of course, more business growth would be good as well and the same principles of low taxes and development cost charges will attract businesses and a safe, vibrant community will always entice investors to “set up shop” in our community.

5. My experience of 15 years on council and my 28 years of business experience in the South Cariboo will help me guide our community into the future.

Ralph Fossum

1. I have been active in this community for 50 years and I have worked with all four previous mayors. During that time I have been connected with many clubs, societies, and volunteer activities. My employment has included property management and development, 19 years on council, and 20 years as a notary public.

2. A number of friends and associates have suggested that I play an important role and encouraged me to run again, so here I am!

3. A combination of complaint, demand, protest, lethargy, and expectation is facing our society and our community. I seek to turn those actions and thoughts into positive “working together” practice. I seek to welcome those who will participate actively and creatively.

4. I see housing for young and old as a priority. Economic development is a close second which can tie right into a variety of new housing possibilities.

5. My most relevant skills and experience include good knowledge of our community, a proven understanding of municipal finance, and time: I have lots of time available for council activity. I love 100 Mile House!

Donna Barnett

1. I have been a resident of the South Cariboo since 1967. I have lived in 100 Mile for many years as a resident and business owner. My late husband and I built and owned 100 Mile Recreation which is now Performance All Terrain. We had many other business ventures over the years. I was also a realtor for 25 years and served as Mayor of 100 Mile and MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. I have always been active as a volunteer since moving here and continue to be involved with many local groups.

2. We are at a crossroads here in 100 Mile and in Rural B.C. I have been approached by many citizens, encouraging me to represent their concerns and move our community forward. Building and maintaining a community takes vision and commitment. The ability to listen and work with all citizens. To understand long-term financial planning and land use planning.

3. Big issues for me are public safety, health care and a community development plan which includes recreation, housing and infrastructure. All these things lead back to economic development.

4. Over the past decade our forest industry has declined so looking for new opportunities is a priority. By researching, developing contacts and having up-to-date information available for potential investors and business people our council can encourage new business here and in the outlying areas.

5. My experience in governance and knowledge of the area with the people. As a businessperson and a volunteer with many contacts throughout rural B.C. and the province. I can reach out to obtain information and assistance which is an asset for local government.

Maureen Pinkney

(acclaimed as mayor)

1. I was born in 100 Mile House. I’ve spent a lifetime volunteering in the community and currently manage the family business of commercial leasing on our properties in 100 Mile House. I am the Secretary for the 100 Mile House Wranglers Jr. B Hockey Club and the Captain of the 108 Ladies Club.

2. I have always been very involved in my community and surrounding area, and believe that I could make a difference. Being hands-on with the policies made, directions taken, initiatives put into motion and being able to have more information and knowledge to achieve the best for 100 Mile House was why I first got into running for a councillor and now as mayor.

3. Our economy is very fragile, with the OSB plant still closed, our forestry sector is not as solid as we would like to see. Health care will continue to be a long struggle to get more people trained and placed in smaller communities. This has already been a 20-year issue and has no short, quick fix. Affordable and available housing of all forms, low income, assisted living, single-family and multi-family. We are sitting in a great place to be able to provide all of these with the current developments on the go as well as other potential opportunities. It is a matter of getting the right people at the table to make more happen, and this is a personal goal of mine to see it through.

4. Housing. To have a multifamily/seniors living complex on the old junior high school site would be the perfect addition to our town.

Economy. We have been working on connecting with small light manufacturers to set up business in 100 Mile and have been successful in attracting one to date. Each small manufacturer could employ 10 to 50 jobs of many different skill sets and would go a long way to helping our lack of a younger workforce. We want to keep 100 Mile the wonderful small town that it is, but you still need to grow to not fade away.

5. Sitting on council this past term has given me the knowledge and practices that will enable me to contribute greatly to this next term. My previous position as the Cariboo Regional District Area L representative and all of the societies that I have been involved with and been the chair of, I believe, have shown that I listen, and I act. I am an ambitious person, but also certainly realize that in the position of mayor, or anyone on council, you have to act for the betterment of the majority, with financial obligations at the forefront.



