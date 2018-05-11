100 Mile House Lions Club book sale set for May 12

The club will also be promoting Amazing Race and boat fundraiser

The 100 Mile Lions Club are holding their third annual book sale and flea market at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on May 12, starting at 9 a.m. and ending somewhere between 2 to 3 p.m.

“We have a lot of books and we have them all in alphabetical order so they’re easy. We also have a garage sale that is going on at the same time,” said Diane Collens, the 100 Mile Lions Club’s membership chairperson.

She added that people may be able to buy 10 books for $5.

The new concession trailer will be there, and offering hamburgers and beverages which Collens is excited about.

“This is our first year using our new concession trailer,” said Collens. “I’m really excited about it. We look forward to using it for the first time at the book sale.”

All the money goes to the Lions Club.

“There is a lot of things we help out through the year; the soccer team, scholarships, the Cancer Society, South Cariboo Health Foundation,” said Collens. “Our money stays in the community.”

Boat tickets will also be on sale for $10 for the club’s first annual boat draw fundraiser. The winner will be announced on Sep. 4. Other prizes for the draw include an outboard motor, a Bradley Smoker, a $200 gift card and an electric trolling motor.

The Amazing Race event, which is set for June 9, will also be promoted at the book sale and flea market, with posters being put up.