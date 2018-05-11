100 Mile House Lions Club book sale set for May 12

The club will also be promoting Amazing Race and boat fundraiser

The 100 Mile Lions Club are holding their third annual book sale and flea market at the 100 Mile House Community Hall on May 12, starting at 9 a.m. and ending somewhere between 2 to 3 p.m.

“We have a lot of books and we have them all in alphabetical order so they’re easy. We also have a garage sale that is going on at the same time,” said Diane Collens, the 100 Mile Lions Club’s membership chairperson.

She added that people may be able to buy 10 books for $5.

The new concession trailer will be there, and offering hamburgers and beverages which Collens is excited about.

“This is our first year using our new concession trailer,” said Collens. “I’m really excited about it. We look forward to using it for the first time at the book sale.”

All the money goes to the Lions Club.

“There is a lot of things we help out through the year; the soccer team, scholarships, the Cancer Society, South Cariboo Health Foundation,” said Collens. “Our money stays in the community.”

Boat tickets will also be on sale for $10 for the club’s first annual boat draw fundraiser. The winner will be announced on Sep. 4. Other prizes for the draw include an outboard motor, a Bradley Smoker, a $200 gift card and an electric trolling motor.

The Amazing Race event, which is set for June 9, will also be promoted at the book sale and flea market, with posters being put up.

Previous story
Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

“Their 108 recommendations will take some time to fully consider.”

Recommendations following the 2017 wildfire and flood season

100 Mile House Lions Club book sale set for May 12

The club will also be promoting Amazing Race and boat fundraiser

Eagles finish top six in Clearwater despite scoring just a single goal

‘We only brought 12 players’

Showcase Concert finishes off Festival of the Arts

‘No one had her books so she sang acapella’

Turning pennies into a waterpark

Construction currently underway in Centennial Park

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

Most Read