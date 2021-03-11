Leo Holthuysen, president of the 100 Mile branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, is seeking COVID restart funds to repair and renovate the aging legion. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile House Legion seeks district funds to upgrade facility

Repairs are desperately needed for the stairs to the rental units.

The Royal Canadian Legion branch 260 is appealing to the District of 100 Mile House for COVID-19 business restart funds for upgrades and repairs of its aging facility.

Leo Holthuysen, president of the 100 Mile branch, said the legion is holding its own in terms of everyday operations, but needs funds to finish renovating the kitchen and to update the back stairs leading to its rental apartments. The stair repairs, estimated to cost $6,000, were slated to be done last year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Although the Legion received $10,000 in federal funding for its kitchen, it still has other bills to pay and has lost revenue as a result of the pandemic over the past year. The Legion cannot hold any events to boost its income, Holthuysen said, and only 32 people are allowed into the Legion at one time, compared with up to 112 prior to COVID-19.

“We’re doing okay but we have renovations coming up so that’s why we’re asking for the money,” he said. “We have no kitchen and our back steps to our rental apartments are really in disrepair. If we don’t get them fixed this time we can’t rent out (those units). The members keep the doors open for operations, barely, but as expenses come up we have to pay for them.”

Holthuysen didn’t ask council for a specific amount of funding, but noted in a letter to council Tuesday that the City of Williams Lake has contributed a “substantial amount” of funds to its local legion.

If the Legion doesn’t qualify for district funding, he asks council to consider suspending the legion’s taxes for the year so it will have money available for the necessary repairs and any other issues.

He noted besides upgrading the kitchen, the Legion could use new carpets, repairs to the back deck and other renovations around the facility.

“It would just give us a little breathing room.”

District Mayor Mitch Campsall told Holthuysen the district did not receive funding related to the business restart program. He suggested the Legion can apply for a grant for assistance from the South Cariboo Joint Committee as it has done in the past. Although the deadline has passed, he said the committee has the option to waive policy.

The request to the district was the last Holthuysen will make as president of the Legion branch.

Holthuysen, 73, on Monday resigned his post as president after three years at the helm because of health reasons.

He noted he spends up to seven hours a day doing Legion work, including tending the bar periodically from Wednesday to Saturdays and doing most of the cleaning at the facility.

“It’s just too much for me and unfortuantely I’m getting older just like everybody else,” he said. “I hate to do it but it’s for the best with the COVID and the pressures we’re under lately. It’s too much striess for me.”

Holthuysen said he appreciates all the Legion members and the support they have shown the Legion over the years. “They’re the ones keeping us open,” he said. “You gotta do what you gotta do. Health is the most important thing.”

Vice-president Joni Guenther will take over the role.

