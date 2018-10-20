Poppy donation baskets help aid the annual Poppy Campaign. Amelia Naismith photo.

100 Mile House Legion aghast from poppy donation theft

‘Maybe the honour system has gone out the window’

The 100 Mile House Legion is approaching this year’s poppy campaign with caution after a theft that last year left members aghast.

Free Press employees were horrified last year to discover that the sweet, elderly woman who came to pick up the poppy money was not actually affiliated with the Legion.

The mystery thief was never revealed and the money was never recovered.

“Of course everyone was aghast and just saying, ‘What is going on with people’,” legion treasurer Ray Carlson recalled.

“Maybe the honour system has gone out the window.”

RELATED: Forest Grove Legion burns mortgage after raising over $12,000

Carlson was unsure whether thefts occurred at any of the other 100 Mile businesses with a poppy bin, but said he has heard of poppy funds disappearing in other towns.

“We’re trying to run a new ship here, so we’re not going to point fingers and blame people and so on and so forth,” he said. “What went on last year, I hope that’s the end of it.”

Elsie Urquhart, the legion’s poppy chairperson, has been running the poppy campaign for years. She took a year off from organizing last year, however, and opted for some personal time to recover from the wildfires, she said.

Urquhart is back on top of the poppies again and determined to prevent another theft.

“Yeah, after last year I said, ‘No, that’s not going to happen again.’”

RELATED: Special visit and high praise for 100 Mile House Lions Club

She, too, has heard of these kinds of thefts in other communities but said she thinks it was the first ever instance in 100 Mile House.

“It’s so sad because they’re stealing from our veterans.”

Urquhart said every volunteer who distributes the poppy bin donation box will wear an official volunteer ribbon and be equipped with a typed letter from the legion.

The letter will include the name of every volunteer involved in the poppy campaign.

She said it is mandatory that the volunteer show the letter when they come to collect the donations.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general
Next story
Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Just Posted

100 Mile House Legion aghast from poppy donation theft

‘Maybe the honour system has gone out the window’

ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Rave reviews for Chris Harris’ documentary launch in 100 Mile House

‘It’s life changing for people, honestly, it’s life changing to visit this place.’

First Past the Post vs. Proportional Representation

The Free Press breaks down your referendum options

VIDEO: Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

Comedians Kerry Chelsea and Leland Klassen had South Cariboo residents roaring with laughter

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Most Read