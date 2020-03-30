100 Mile House Hospital chief of staff Dr. Josef Owega urges the South Cariboo to stay as healthy as possible. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Hospital chief of staff addresses South Cariboo

Dr. Josef Owega urges community to stay as healthy as possible

To the residents of the South Cariboo,

These are extraordinary times we are currently living in. We will be facing many challenges in the coming weeks. I would like to reassure all of the residents we serve that their health care workers are 100 per cent behind them, trying to ensure the best possible outcomes for everyone. We have been planning our response to the COVID-19 pandemic for weeks, and given our resources, have reallocated these and put systems in place to deal with this to the best of our ability.

With all the focus on COVID-19, it can be easy for peoples’ ongoing, regular health care concerns to be relegated to the back burner. I would like to assure you that you continue to have access to health care. In accordance with provincial guidelines, all clinics continue to offer consultations with the family doctors and nurse practitioners, through telephone or video link. I would encourage people to utilize these options, because our ordinary health care needs do not just vanish in this crisis, and it is very important for us to maintain optimal health in the face of this virus. I cannot stress this enough. It is vitally important for the entire community to stay as healthy as possible. If you would normally seek the advice of your family physician on a health matter, please continue to do so. Only the method will differ. It will be through telehealth rather than face to face. This is most especially true for our most vulnerable patients, including seniors and people with chronic heart and lung disease, cancer, and diabetes. Doctor offices and clinics remain available to you.

Please stay as healthy as possible, wash your hands, maintain appropriate social distancing, and stay safe. Even as we practise social distancing and self-isolation, engage in healthy behaviours. Drink plenty of water, exercise, eat healthfully and expose yourself to sunlight. Remember that adequate sleep is an essential part of a healthy immune system. Call your family physician about health concerns as you normally would.

Your family doctors and nurse practitioners are committed to supporting you through this journey.

Stay safe,

Dr. Josef Owega

Chief of Staff,

100 Mile House Hospital

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Just Posted

100 Mile House Hospital chief of staff addresses South Cariboo

Dr. Josef Owega urges community to stay as healthy as possible

Have you started any new or restarted old hobbies as a result of staying at home?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Harvesting portion of phase 1 of a fuel-mitigation project drawing to a close

By Ken Alexander Phase 1 of the fuel-mitigation project from Point Road… Continue reading

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

BC Parks doing some fuel-management projects on Green Lake’s Sunsetview site

By Ken Alexander The most recent fuel-management projects at Green Lake Provincial… Continue reading

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms

Just make sure to wash your hands as you would after touching any surface or object

‘It’s up to us: Recently-returned B.C. couple urges Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Garrett Kucher and Tory Apostoliuk make it home after almost a week of lockdown in Spain

Most Read