100 Mile House Hospital chief of staff addresses South Cariboo

To the residents of the South Cariboo,

These are extraordinary times we are currently living in. We will be facing many challenges in the coming weeks. I would like to reassure all of the residents we serve that their health care workers are 100 per cent behind them, trying to ensure the best possible outcomes for everyone. We have been planning our response to the COVID-19 pandemic for weeks, and given our resources, have reallocated these and put systems in place to deal with this to the best of our ability.

With all the focus on COVID-19, it can be easy for peoples’ ongoing, regular health care concerns to be relegated to the back burner. I would like to assure you that you continue to have access to health care. In accordance with provincial guidelines, all clinics continue to offer consultations with the family doctors and nurse practitioners, through telephone or video link. I would encourage people to utilize these options, because our ordinary health care needs do not just vanish in this crisis, and it is very important for us to maintain optimal health in the face of this virus. I cannot stress this enough. It is vitally important for the entire community to stay as healthy as possible. If you would normally seek the advice of your family physician on a health matter, please continue to do so. Only the method will differ. It will be through telehealth rather than face to face. This is most especially true for our most vulnerable patients, including seniors and people with chronic heart and lung disease, cancer, and diabetes. Doctor offices and clinics remain available to you.

Please stay as healthy as possible, wash your hands, maintain appropriate social distancing, and stay safe. Even as we practise social distancing and self-isolation, engage in healthy behaviours. Drink plenty of water, exercise, eat healthfully and expose yourself to sunlight. Remember that adequate sleep is an essential part of a healthy immune system. Call your family physician about health concerns as you normally would.

Your family doctors and nurse practitioners are committed to supporting you through this journey.

Stay safe,

Dr. Josef Owega

Chief of Staff,

100 Mile House Hospital

Coronavirus